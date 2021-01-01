Emma Roberts breaks the internet with first glimpse at newborn son

Emma Roberts decided to debut her magical son to the world in an endearing picture taking the internet by storm.

Unveiling the name of her bundle of joy, Emma took to Instagram to post a picture of her cradling him gently.

The mother-daughter duo wore matching orange outfits in the adorable snap.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” the American Horror starlet captioned the photo.

Emma stunned in an orange Stella McCartney dress and matching Andrea Wazen heels as she cradles the infant in her arms.

The actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund late last year.