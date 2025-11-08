“I Jumped In Between Them” Diddy’s Ex-Cellmate Reveals Wild Knife Incident Behind Bars

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ time behind bars took a dangerous turn when an inmate at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center reportedly came at him with a handmade knife. The story came to light during his trial, and now his former cellmate is sharing what really went down.

Raymond Castillo, who shared a cell with Diddy, told the Daily Mail that the clash started over something as petty as a chair. He said the inmate kept pestering Diddy to move, trying to bully him off the seat he was using to watch TV. But instead of taking the bait, Diddy stayed calm.

“Diddy told the guy, ‘Yo, homeboy, why are you bothering me when I am watching TV and this chair doesn’t belong to anybody. Why are you worried about this specific chair?’” Castillo recalled. “I don’t know if he was bullying Diddy or looking for clout, but Diddy didn’t go for that.”

“Yo Homeboy Why Are You Bothering Me” Diddy Stays Cool During Knife Scare Behind Bars (Photo by Sean Diddy Combs./File Photo)

Things escalated when the inmate returned with a homemade shiv. That’s when Castillo stepped in. “I jumped in between them and grabbed the guy’s hand,” he said. “I didn’t know if he was having a bad day or a bad moment, or if he had a bad phone call.”

Earlier reports claimed Diddy woke up with a knife at his throat, but Castillo said those rumors are false. “All these stories out there, people saying a knife to his neck and extortion or whatever. These are all false rumors,” he said. He added that Diddy kept his composure through the chaos and even told the inmate to “pray or something” instead of picking a fight.

The altercation was caught on camera, and officers quickly stepped in to stop it. The other inmate was moved to a different unit after the scuffle.

Diddy had been locked up at MDC Brooklyn for over a year after his arrest last September. He reportedly complained about the rough conditions there, including safety concerns and overcrowding, while repeatedly failing to secure bail. Last week, he was transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, a facility meant to help him with drug rehabilitation and family visitation.

According to Castillo, prison life changed Diddy’s perspective. He said the hip-hop mogul worked out for two hours every day, spent hours on calls with his legal team, and read a lot—one of the books being Rich Man, Poor Man.

“I feel like Diddy, over time, saw that people in jail are hopeless and lost, and there are a lot of broken souls,” Castillo said. “He wanted to empower youth, empower the minority, give a voice to the voiceless, and give people hope.”

Photos recently published by TMZ showed Diddy at his new facility sporting a gray beard, looking relaxed as he chatted with other inmates and shook hands.

Sources claim Diddy’s been telling fellow prisoners that he expects a presidential pardon next year and even promised to take care of them once he’s free. Reports have linked that to President Donald Trump, but a White House insider has dismissed the rumor, saying there are no plans for any such pardon.