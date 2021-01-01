Demi Lovato issues warning about weight-loss compliments

Demi Lovato thinks “complimenting someone on their weight loss” can be dangerous and has warned that weight-loss compliments can have a damaging mental-health impact.

According to details, the pop star posted a lengthy Instagram Story, explaining how even the most “pure” intentions can be destructive.

“Idk who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder,” Lovato wrote in their first slide.

“If you don’t know someone’s history with food, please don’t comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement….”

Lovato – who has struggled with addiction and an eating disorder – warned fans of the potentially destructive impact of weight-loss comments.

The Cool for the Summer hit-maker announced the news via a series of Twitter posts, confirming plans to change their pronouns from she/her to they/them.

In a video posted on Twitter, Demi explained: “I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you. Over the past year-and-a-half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.

“With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”