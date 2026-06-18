‘The Ring’ and ‘Lilo & Stitch’ star Daveigh Chase dies at 35 after health complications

Former child actress Daveigh Chase, best known for her roles in The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, has died at the age of 35.

Chase passed away on Tuesday after reportedly suffering from meningitis and a blood infection that led to severe complications. According to her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, the actress experienced septic issues, which caused her condition to worsen.

The news of Daveigh Chase’s death was first reported by TMZ. Reports stated that the actress had been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier this month before her passing. A representative for Chase had not immediately commented on the news.

Chase rose to fame as a young actress after landing the voice role of Lilo in Disney’s animated film Lilo & Stitch in 2002. She later returned to the role for the franchise’s television projects, becoming widely recognised by fans of the beloved Disney series.

Actress Daveigh Chase during the 7th Annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

She also became internationally known for playing Samara Morgan in the 2002 horror film The Ring. Her performance as the eerie character helped make the movie one of the most memorable horror releases of the early 2000s.

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Beyond her most famous roles, Chase also appeared in projects including Donnie Darko and continued working in entertainment throughout her career.

Fans have taken to social media to remember Daveigh Chase’s contributions to film and television, celebrating the actress who made a lasting impression through some of the most recognisable roles of her generation.

The actress’ death marks a tragic loss for fans of The Ring, Lilo & Stitch and her work as a former child star in Hollywood.