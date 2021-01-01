Kim Kardashian Covers Up In Nothing But ABlanket As She Lounges In Bed In Rome

Kim Kardashian (almost) bared it all for a sexy snapshot taken in what seems to be her hotel room in Rome, Italy.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is looking sexy as ever during her getaway to Rome, Italy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed on a bed in the Italian city wearing nothing but a white blanket for a fierce snapshot she shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 1.

Kim’s stunning black wavy hair only added to her remarkable look. She captioned her post: “Good Morning Rome, Good Night LA.”

Kim looks to be having a grand time in Rome. She previously shared on her Instagram Stories that she was doing some classic Italian sightseeing.

In a video posted on Monday, June 28, she filmed the Roman Colosseum, as a tour guide explained that gladiators used to battle in the historic arena.

She also shared a shot of her posing with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hair stylist Chris Appleton from the Colosseum’s ground floor.

And to no one’s surprise, Kim has been on her fashion A game during the European trip. On June 27, she rocked a white, long-sleeved plunging top and navy blue, high-waisted short shorts with flip flops as she toured the historic city.

The following day, Kim wore the same pair of daisy dukes and white bodysuit for her photoshoot at the Colosseum.