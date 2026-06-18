Kash Patel’s girlfriend lands Brussels anthem slot at “Freedom 250” party

FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, is reportedly set for a new “government gig” in Belgium this summer, drawing fresh attention to her ties to Trump administration figures and official U.S. events overseas.

Wilkins is expected to perform the national anthem in Brussels at a “Freedom 250” celebration featuring a military flyover, fireworks, troops and thousands of VIP guests, according to The Swamp, one of The Daily Beast’s Substacks.

“The event will be held at Cinquantenaire Park, a sprawling 30-hectare urban park known for its Triumphal Arch, sweeping gardens, and grand museums,”.

The event is being organized by Bill White, the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, who is described in the report as a friend of Wilkins. The planned celebration is expected to take place in Brussels, where NATO is headquartered, and comes as U.S.-Europe relations remain politically sensitive under President Donald Trump.

But the event is already drawing some local frustration, according to the report.

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“The Swamp has learned that some locals are already annoyed that a large part of their city is set to be sealed off ahead of the MAGA-fest.”

(Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Wilkins and Patel reportedly began dating in 2023. Her planned appearance in Brussels comes after Patel faced scrutiny over his own travel and security arrangements, including criticism for using an FBI jet to attend the Olympics in Italy and for taking secret snorkeling trips in Hawaii.

It remains unclear whether Patel will attend the Brussels event. The report also raised questions about whether Wilkins will be compensated for her appearance and whether public resources could be used for her travel or security.

“Which raises two obvious questions: Is Wilkins getting paid— and will Keystone Kash be making the trip?” The appearance also puts Wilkins back in the spotlight as a performer with close connections to senior Trump administration officials. The report frames the Brussels event as part diplomatic gathering, part political spectacle, with a guest list and programming likely to attract attention beyond Belgium.

For now, the key unanswered questions center on who is paying for Wilkins’ appearance, whether Patel will travel to Europe for the event and whether any government resources will be used to support the performance.

The planned “Freedom 250” party is expected to combine patriotic pageantry with high-profile political guests, but the involvement of the FBI director’s girlfriend has already turned the Brussels celebration into a fresh source of controversy.