Kate faces ‘huge burden’ as she returns to Royal Ascot, expert says

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attracted widespread attention as she returned to Royal Ascot in a bright yellow dress, marking another significant public appearance following a difficult period involving her health.

Kate attended the event on June 17, with her presence becoming one of the most closely watched moments of the day. Her return was particularly meaningful after she stepped back from public duties while undergoing cancer treatment.

The princess has long been one of the most prominent and popular members of the royal family, regularly drawing interest during official engagements and major ceremonial occasions. Her absence from public life was therefore strongly felt, both by royal supporters and by those accustomed to seeing her represent the monarchy alongside Prince William.

At Royal Ascot, Kate appeared composed as she resumed her place at one of the royal calendar’s most high-profile events. Her vivid outfit ensured that she stood out among the guests, while her appearance prompted renewed discussion about the expectations placed on her as a senior member of the royal family and the wife of the heir to the throne.

Royal author Catherine Mayer said the public interest surrounding Kate reflects her unique position within the monarchy. “Kate is the closest they have to a rockstar member these days, and she’s the one everyone wants to see,” the royal expert told People.

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(Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

The comment highlighted the extent to which Kate has become central to the royal family’s public image. Her appearances routinely generate substantial media coverage, with attention given not only to her engagements but also to her clothing, behaviour and interactions with members of the public.

However, Mayer suggested that the level of attention can also create considerable pressure, particularly after the health challenges the princess has faced.

She added, “That’s a huge burden for anyone to carry, let alone someone who has had existential battles with her health.”

Kate’s gradual return to royal duties has been followed closely since she publicly disclosed her cancer diagnosis. Each appearance has been viewed as a sign of progress, but it has also brought intense scrutiny over her health, schedule and future role.

Her attendance at Royal Ascot was therefore about more than fashion or tradition. It represented another step back into public life at a time when she continues to balance official responsibilities with her recovery and family commitments.

Mayer said the princess would have been conscious of the attention surrounding her appearance and the expectations that came with it.

“Kate not only had to look vibrant and in command of her role, but she knew she would be scrutinised more than ever,” Catherine shared.

The observation points to the difficult balance Kate faces whenever she appears in public. As a senior royal, she is expected to project confidence and stability, even while dealing with deeply personal circumstances.

Photo by The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

Public events such as Royal Ascot also place members of the royal family under sustained observation. Photographs, gestures and brief conversations are often examined in detail, creating a level of scrutiny that can overshadow the purpose of the occasion itself.

For Kate, that attention has intensified since her illness became public. Supporters have welcomed her appearances, while commentators have continued to debate how quickly she should return to a fuller programme of engagements.

Kensington Palace has previously emphasised that her schedule would depend on her health and medical guidance. Her attendance at individual events should not necessarily be interpreted as confirmation that she has fully resumed her former workload.

Nevertheless, the Royal Ascot appearance reinforced her importance to the monarchy. Her presence brought energy to the occasion and reminded observers of the influence she holds as the future Queen.

It also showed why expectations surrounding her remain so high. Kate is not simply attending public events as a royal representative. She is doing so while carrying the weight of widespread public interest and continuing to recover from one of the most challenging periods of her life.