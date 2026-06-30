Former Child Star Daveigh Chase Died of AIDS at 35, Medical Examiner Confirms

Former child actress Daveigh Chase’s official cause of death has been confirmed following her death at the age of 35.

According to Us Weekly, Los Angeles medical examiner records state that Chase died of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), with chronic polysubstance use listed as another significant condition.

The records state she died in hospital and that the manner of death was natural.

Chase’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, previously confirmed her death to TMZ on June 17, saying she had died the previous day after battling meningitis and a blood infection that developed into sepsis.

Before her death, Hernandez launched a GoFundMe campaign outlining her health struggles. He wrote, “Daveigh Chase, my girlfriend, has always been a light in my life. Many people know her as a talented childhood actor from Lilo & Stitch, Spirited Away and Donnie Darko, but behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship.”

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He also said, “Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left.”

(Photo by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images for Kissable Couture)

Following Chase’s death, her former manager, John Ryan, questioned the fundraiser’s legitimacy. He told TMZ, “A man claiming to be Daveigh’s boyfriend has launched a GoFundMe page purportedly on behalf of Daveigh and her family.”

Ryan also claimed Chase had “a SAG trust account with more than enough funds to cover all medical and related expenses” and urged supporters not to donate until the organiser’s identity could be verified.

Hernandez rejected those claims, telling TMZ they were “100 percent” false and stating that the fundraiser was intended to help pay for Chase’s memorial.

Chase was best known for her childhood roles in Donnie Darko, Lilo & Stitch and The Ring, later appearing in Big Love. She largely withdrew from public life in later years, making her final on-screen appearance in American Romance in 2016.