Karoline Leavitt faces criticism over U.S.-Iran ceasefire remarks

Political commentator David Pakman has accused White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt of contradicting herself during a Fox News interview about the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Pakman, host of “The David Pakman Show” on YouTube, reviewed Leavitt’s Monday appearance on “Fox & Friends” and said she “immediately imploded” when asked about the state of the ceasefire. His criticism focused on her attempt to argue that the United States was respecting the agreement while warning that further attacks would trigger a military response.

During the interview, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked Leavitt for an update following reports of attacks on commercial vessels and exchanges involving U.S. bases in the region.

“So, as far as we’re concerned, we’re holding up our end of the ceasefire, but violence will be met with violence,” Leavitt told host Brian Kilmeade. “As you mentioned … there were attacks on commercial vessels that the United States of America, directed by the president, responded to …”

Pakman described Leavitt’s comments as “quite a contradiction,” arguing that her wording raised questions about how firm the ceasefire was.

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“That is a very conditional ceasefire,” he said.

The commentator stressed that he was not arguing against the United States defending itself. Instead, he questioned whether the administration’s public messaging could undermine efforts to reduce tensions and move negotiations forward.

“Now, I’m not suggesting that what we need to be doing is looking away and going, ‘We will never defend ourselves.’ Of course, that’s not what I’m saying. But when you’ve already failed to end this thing 40 times and every time it looks like negotiations are starting, Donald Trump goes, ‘But we’ll also destroy the country if we need to.’

Why are we pouring gasoline on the fire?”

Pakman’s remarks reflected concerns about the gap between describing an agreement as a ceasefire and repeatedly emphasizing the possibility of renewed violence. His criticism centered on whether the administration could credibly present itself as committed to diplomacy while issuing warnings that suggested military action remained an immediate option.

Leavitt, however, framed the U.S. response as consistent with the ceasefire, saying Washington was maintaining its side of the agreement while reserving the right to respond to attacks. Her comments suggested the administration views retaliation as compatible with the deal rather than evidence that it has collapsed.

The dispute highlights the challenge facing the Trump administration as it tries to defend its handling of the Iran conflict. Officials must reassure supporters that the United States will respond to threats while also convincing the public and international partners that negotiations remain viable.

Pakman ultimately argued that the administration’s language risks inflaming the situation at the moment it says it is seeking to contain it.