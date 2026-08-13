Karoline Leavitt to leave White House press secretary role

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her position at the end of August, prompting a wave of celebration, criticism and speculation from opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump announced the departure on Wednesday in a post on Truth Social. He said Leavitt was stepping down to spend more time with her family and would remain involved as an outside adviser.

Leavitt, 28, recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth to her second child, a daughter, in May. She became the youngest White House press secretary in US history when Trump returned to office in January 2025.

Trump praised Leavitt as one of his most trusted aides and said she would continue to be an influential Republican voice ahead of the midterm elections. The White House has not announced who will succeed her.

Critics of Trump and Leavitt quickly welcomed the news, while some questioned the explanation given for her exit. They offered no evidence that her stated family reasons were inaccurate.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

“Good riddance!!!!” posted Jamie Bonkiewicz, a Nebraska activist who said federal law enforcement visited them in January after a social media post criticizing Leavitt.

White House reporter Andrew Egger described the development as significant and praised Leavitt’s effectiveness in the role.

“Very big deal,” wrote White House reporter Andrew Egger on X. “Leavitt was very good at what she did — arguably Trump’s best flak ever.”

Podcaster and filmmaker Sabby Sabs offered a more skeptical assessment.

Karoline Leavitt is abandoning a sinking ship. The “family time” comment is an excuse that unfortunately some will believe. pic.twitter.com/W1mbxQWzen — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) August 12, 2026

“Karoline Leavitt is abandoning a sinking ship,” reacted podcaster and filmmaker Sabby Sabs. “The ‘family time’ comment is an excuse that unfortunately some will believe.”

Democratic California Sen. Adam Schiff used the announcement to criticize Leavitt’s record as the administration’s chief spokesperson.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) wrote, “Karoline Leavitt is leaving the White House to spend a little more time…with the truth.”

Progressive commentator Alex Cole also portrayed her departure as evidence of broader trouble inside the administration.

“When even Karoline Leavitt can no longer lie for you, things have gone terribly wrong,” remarked progressive news personality Alex Cole. “I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that Karoline Leavitt resigned as White House press secretary after being an unwitting decoy on Air Force One.”

Karoline Leavitt is leaving the White House to spend a little more time… with the truth. https://t.co/tYoJxMeTY3 — Senator Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) August 12, 2026

Former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci measured Leavitt’s tenure against his own brief, 11-day stint at the White House.

Scaramucci joked that she lasted “50.7 Scaramuccis. Surprised by this, I thought she was going to last longer.”

Leavitt served as a highly visible defender of Trump and frequently clashed with reporters during briefings. Her departure represents a major change to the administration’s communications team as Republicans prepare for the midterms.

When even Karoline Leavitt can no longer lie for you, things have gone terribly wrong. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 12, 2026

Karoline Leavitt is being fired? (Oh, did I mean "leaving"?)

To spend more time with her "beautiful" family? ( Not the husband, clearly. He's a bowser🐶 )

Whatever did she do??

And HOW will Trump replace her with a BETTER liar?

What a sad loss for Fascism. ✝️🇺🇸 — Renee Libby (@ReneeLibby95084) August 12, 2026