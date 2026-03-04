Danica Patrick Fired After Stirring Political Controversy

Sky Sports has dropped Danica Patrick from their presentation and analysis team for the upcoming Formula 1 season. In a statement released on Wednesday, Patrick’s name was noticeably missing from those identified by the broadcaster as commentators for the new campaign, which begins this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix.

Patrick has been among the rotating roster of commentators utilized by Sky Sports in recent seasons, predominantly at North American races. However, she has become a divisive figure for many, owing to her political stances and endorsement of conspiracy theories. At the same time, she faced fans calling for her removal last year after comments left her colleague staring down the camera.

Just last week, the former NASCAR and IndyCar star was quick to react to a heated Donald Trump incident. Earlier in 2026 Patrick, an outspoken backer of Donald Trump, has generated attention for her disapproval of the choice to award the Super Bowl halftime performance to Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, and also for suggesting that Canadian ice hockey players “would be gold medallists” in the Winter Olympics if they had “been smart and become the 51st state” of the USA.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Patrick, who had been involved in Sky’s broadcasts for the past five seasons, is not among the pool of experts and analysts who have been retained by Sky heading into the new F1 season. The explanation behind her departure has not been officially disclosed, though Mirror Sport understands she will be focusing on other ventures moving forward.

No new additions are joining Sky’s roster ahead of the upcoming season. Naomi Schiff is expected to return as an analyst after stepping away for maternity leave during the final portion of the 2025 campaign, whilst presenter Natalie Pinkham is scheduled to make her return at the Japanese Grand Prix later this month, following a six-month hiatus due to neck surgery.

Danica Patrick axed from job after fans demanded her removal (Image: Getty Images)

Pinkham told Mirror Sport: “I’m getting there! It’s been a tougher, longer road to recovery than I had expected. But I’m doing physiotherapy every day at the moment – it’s quite full on – but I’m getting stronger.”

She additionally revealed in a social media post: “I’m really happy to say that I have been given the all clear to do long hauls again. My first [race] that I will be presenting for Sky F1 this year is Japan. And I am really happy about that because I bloody love Suzuka, so very excited to see you then.”

Sky also introduced a new opening track for their broadcasts, showcasing a song performed by pop star Tate McRae. Her track, Just Keep Watching, which appeared in the soundtrack of F1: The Movie, released last year, earned a Grammy nomination and will now accompany Sky’s coverage of the sport throughout the entire season.

Sky Sports will also be more available to American viewers thanks to F1’s new US television agreement with Apple. The Sky broadcast will be among the choices accessible for fans in the States when they tune in to watch the action during a race weekend.

