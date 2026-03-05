Karoline Leavitt Clashes With CNN’s Kaitlan Collins During Heated White House Briefing

A tense exchange broke out at the White House on Wednesday when Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sharply criticized CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins during the first press briefing held since the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran.

The briefing came amid rising tensions following the military operation, which began five days earlier and has already resulted in the deaths of six American service members stationed in the Middle East. The Trump administration has offered differing explanations for the strikes, with Cabinet officials and President Donald Trump providing varying accounts of the operation’s goals.

During the briefing, Leavitt repeatedly criticized media coverage of the administration’s actions and accused major news organizations of focusing too heavily on negative narratives. Her remarks eventually turned directly toward Collins and CNN.

The exchange began when Collins questioned whether the administration believed media outlets should avoid prominently reporting on the deaths of U.S. troops. “Is it the position of this administration that the press should not prominently cover the deaths of U.S. service members?” Collins asked.

Leavitt rejected that suggestion and defended the administration’s messaging about the military operation. “No, it’s the position of this administration that the press in this room and the press across this country should report on the success of Operation Epic Fury and the damage it is doing to the rogue Iranian regime that has threatened the lives of every single American in this room,” Leavitt said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“If the Iranian regime had their choice, they would kill every single person in this room, and so we can all be very grateful that we have an administration, that we have men and women in our armed forces who are willing to sacrifice their own lives for the rest of us in this room and for every American across the country, and for every troop that is based in the Middle East.”

Collins then referenced comments made earlier Wednesday by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who had criticized media coverage of the fallen service members. “But Secretary Hegseth was complaining that it was front-page news about these six service members who were killed,” Collins said.

Leavitt responded forcefully, accusing Collins of misrepresenting the defense secretary’s remarks. “That’s not what the secretary said, and that’s not what he meant, and you know it!” Leavitt said, appearing visibly upset by Collins’ statement. “You are being disingenuous. There is not — we’ve never had a secretary of defense who cares more…”

Collins interrupted to read Hegseth’s statement directly, which claimed that the press had intentionally portrayed Trump negatively. “The press only wants to make the president look bad,” Leavitt said. As you know, the press has reported the deaths of U.S. service members under every president. The press only wants to make the president look bad.

That’s a fact. Especially, you know, listen to me, especially you, and especially CNN, and the secretary of defense cares deeply about our warfighters and our men and women in uniform. He travels all across this country to meet with them, to connect with them. And your network has hardly ever probably reported on that.”

Collins pushed back, arguing that reporting on fallen troops is part of responsible journalism rather than political criticism. “That’s not making the president look bad, that’s showcasing that,” Collins said. Leavitt responded by noting that Trump planned to attend the dignified transfer ceremony honoring the fallen service members.

“And I just told you that the president of the United States will be attending their dignified transfer. So please. So, please,” Leavitt said. “We expect you to cover that as you should, Kaitlan. But you and your network know that you take every single thing this administration says and tries to use it to make the president look bad. That is an objective fact.”

Collins again rejected the accusation. “I don’t think covering troop deaths is trying to make the president look bad,” Collins said. Leavitt closed the exchange with another criticism of CNN’s coverage.

“If you’re trying to argue right now that CNN’s overwhelming coverage is not negative of President Donald Trump, I think the American people would tend to agree, and your ratings would tend to disagree with that as well,” Leavitt said.

