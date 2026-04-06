Dakota Johnson and Role Model share a kiss during ‘cuddled up’ date night in LA

Dakota Johnson and her boyfriend Role Model were seen sharing a public display of affection during a recent date night in Los Angeles.

The actress and the singer, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, were photographed in Los Feliz on Friday evening, where they were observed kissing and embracing in a parking lot before heading to dinner. Johnson wore a black jacket over an olive green blouse, while Role Model opted for a blue T-shirt, black trousers and a cap.

Images showed the pair engaging in affectionate moments, including Pillsbury nuzzling Johnson’s cheek and hair as they stood close together. In another moment, the actress wrapped her arms around him from behind while holding a burgundy handbag.

Dakota Johnson and Role Model kissed during a date night on Friday evening. (CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID)

The couple were also seen speaking with friends outside Little Dom’s Italian restaurant, where they later dined. At one point, Johnson appeared to be preparing to enter a vehicle while continuing a conversation with Pillsbury nearby. He was later seen in a change of outfit, swapping black trousers for blue jeans during the evening.

The pair were first linked in December 2025, when they were spotted together at a dinner with friends. According to TMZ, they “got very close” during that outing, with sources claiming Johnson was “lying on [Role Model] all cuddled up at the cozy dinner.”

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They appeared to engage in an intimate conversation outside their vehicle. (CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID)

Their relationship continued to attract attention in January, when they were seen arriving together at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, before later confirming their romance by holding hands during another outing.

Johnson was previously engaged to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The couple reportedly ended their relationship in June 2025 after several years together.

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