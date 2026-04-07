Offset hospitalized after shooting outside Florida casino as Lil Tjay reported in custody

Rapper Offset was hospitalized after a shooting outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday evening, according to multiple reports.

The incident was first reported by TMZ, which said the rapper had been shot outside the casino property. Early information about the situation spread quickly online, leading to confusion and speculation about who was involved and what exactly had happened.

Shortly after the news broke, commentator DJ Akademiks shared additional claims about the incident. At the time, he reported that rapper Lil Tjay had also been shot during the situation. Those early claims circulated widely on social media as fans tried to piece together what had taken place.

NEW: Rapper Offset shot near a popular casino in Florida, according to TMZ.



The incident reportedly happened near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.



According to the outlet, the rapper is “fine.”



Video: @ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/u4tCr1CUVP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2026

There was also speculation online suggesting that Offset and Lil Tjay may have had a dispute connected to a gambling debt. However, no official information has confirmed that claim, and details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

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While reports continued to circulate, representatives for Offset offered a brief update on his condition. According to those close to the rapper, he was expected to recover and would be “fine” while continuing treatment at the hospital.

Later in the evening, DJ Akademiks issued another update regarding the situation. In that update, he retracted his earlier report that Lil Tjay had been shot. Instead, he claimed that Tjay had not been injured but was currently in custody.

According to Akademiks, Lil Tjay’s detainment is connected to the same incident involving Offset. However, authorities have not yet publicly confirmed those details, and it remains unclear what role, if any, Tjay may have played in the situation.

Other online commentators have also shared their own claims. Ceddy Nash alleged that Offset and Lil Tjay were involved in a physical altercation that escalated into gunfire. That claim, however, has not been verified, and Nash has not identified the sources behind the information.

Ceddy Nash says Lil Tjay allegedly shot Offset in the butt after Offset reportedly beat up Lil Tjay at the Hard Rock and then started walking off, which is when Tjay shot him 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/Fdo1da2xqj — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 7, 2026

Local authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Police confirmed that the area around the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has been secured and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

For now, officials have urged patience as investigators work to determine exactly what happened. With many conflicting reports circulating online, more confirmed details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.

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