Madonna Jokes About ‘Swelling from Surgery’ after Criticism of Her Appearance at 2023 Grammys

When it comes to critics of her looks, Madonna has made it clear that she will have the last say.

On Monday, the singer, 64, put out a tweet that appeared to be directed at those who had made derogatory comments about her appearance when presenting at the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

“Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down,” she captioned a shot of herself, posing for the camera face-on and sporting braided hair, ripped jeans, and a baseball cap. She punctuated the statement with a cheeky “lol.”

The comment comes two weeks after the iconic singer shared an Instagram post showing off a loop of some of her greatest Grammy moments — but also criticizing viewers and fans who criticized her appearance that evening.

“It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys,” Madonna wrote. “I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys — a History making moment.”

She continued: “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!”

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny,” she added.

Standing firm in her decisions, Madonna further explained, “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

Madonna appeared to double down on her response to the criticism three days later, sending photos of herself in a ripped denim outfit to her Instagram Stories with the caption “Most Definitely Not Sorry.”