Why Vin Diesel Never Married Paloma Jimenez

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez’s on-screen union in the Fast & Furious series may be well known to viewers.

Yet, few people are truly familiar with the Mexican model Paloma Jimenez, who has been his longtime companion in real life. In fact, a lot of people are completely ignorant of Diesel’s personal life and never even realize he has children.

Diesel has been romantically involved with other women, but he chose Jimenez as the mother of his children, and the two choose to keep their relationship under wraps. Yet, why were Diesel and Jimenez unable to go down the aisle?

Vin Diesel, whose actual name is Mark Sinclair, said to Parade that he deliberately spent his time looking for his soul match before meeting Paloma Jimenez. Diesel yearned to have children while shooting in the movie Pacifier since he was surrounded by youngsters, but he held off.

It “really began to bring up this want to have a kid” when he was filming Pacifier, a comedy from 2005 about a Navy SEAL-turned-nanny, he said to Parade in 2008. It required some time after that to locate the ideal partner and, ideally, develop the maturity necessary to be a wonderful parent, which is truly all you want to accomplish.

While it is unknown how Diesel and Jimenez met, some reports claim that they were first seen together in 2007.

Due to the fact that they both work in the entertainment sector, they probably first met via friends or at a gathering.

Jimenez, an actress, and model, has amassed a sizeable fortune on her own.

Diesel and Jimenez have essentially kept every aspect of their relationship a secret since they first started dating. Diesel often said in 2006 that he dislikes disclosing personal information, although he never truly provided an explanation. “Like some other actors, I’m not going to advertise it on the cover of a magazine.



I’m from the silent generation of actors like Harrison Ford, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, and Al Pacino.” Most people accept the actor’s choice about his personal life despite the fact that he has gained notoriety for this “code of quiet.” Regardless of how interested we are in Diesel’s personal life, we cannot help but admire him for his steadfastness.

Being less than transparent about their personal life is almost refreshing when it happens to celebrities. Nonetheless, we do know that Jimenez and Diesel welcomed three children. They received their son Vincent Sinclair in 2010, daughter Pauline, named after Paul Walker, Diesel’s Fast & Furious co-star, and close friend, in March 2015, and daughter Hania Riley, whom they nickname Similce, in April 2008.

Before having a family with Diesel, Jimenez had her own career in the entertainment sector, but she chose to leave the spotlight and concentrate on having a family. Diesel was able to play the many parts he has played throughout the years by doing.

Diesel said to Parade after the couple welcomed Hania, “It’s amazing how it becomes your main focus: “Am I going to be a good dad?” Walker was the one who allayed the actor’s concerns about becoming a parent as they were preparing to birth the kid.

“Towards the end of the day, he stopped by my trailer and said, “Something is on your mind.” My secret was, “Variety reported a Diesel recalled. “I didn’t announce the impending birth of my daughter to anybody in the world. I will always remember what he said to me.

Vin, you enter that hospital room, and you cut the umbilical cord, he ordered. The most wonderful day of your life will come.” Engine stated, “I tried everything, but I couldn’t really pull her out. I also severed the umbilical cord. Although I was more present than I could ever have imagined, the connection it enabled me to have with my baby is immeasurable.”

The pair have kept their non-marriage status a secret, much like how they live their lives in general. Diesel has still praised his longtime girlfriend, despite everything. In 2014, he shared a picture of Jimenez cradling their kid on his Instagram page. There is no better gift to a guy than a loving mother to his children, Diesel added as he referred to Jimenez as his “Mayan Queen.”

Diesel raved over Jimenez in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight at the L.A. premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, stating, “I can’t even speak. Many often overlook the fact that she is my rock, which makes her even more beautifully gorgeous on the inside. All about Paloma. She makes the ideal mommy. She really is amazing in so many ways.”

Jimenez isn’t concealed either, even if they have rigorously kept secrets about their relationship. She is able to make it to every red carpet and another event her spouse is involved in. While we have a burning want to learn about Diesel’s private life, we can understand his decision to keep that aspect of his life private.

Diesel, on the other hand, is more than happy to share information with his admirers regarding his acting career. He may have played roles with only one memorable phrase, but he also chooses some excellent parts. The family is also beginning to adopt Diesel’s work choices.

Two of his offspring from Jimenez have started to explore acting. His daughter Similce provided voices for the animated series Fast and Furious: Spy Racers, while his son Vincent had an appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise.

The only parts that the children have played thus far have all been those played by their father. Whether the two decide to follow in their parent’s footsteps and seek careers in the entertainment world, only time will tell.