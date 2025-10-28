“He Tricked Me,” UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Turns on Trump, Calls Him the ‘Antichrist’ in Bizarre Rant

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell, once one of Donald Trump’s most vocal celebrity supporters, has now turned on the president in a stunning and bizarre rant on Instagram. The right-wing athlete, who proudly backed Trump for years, declared he’s officially done with him and even went as far as calling him the “Antichrist.”

“I’m not with Donald Trump anymore,” Mitchell told his followers on Friday. “I do not like the guy at all,” Mitchell said. He once believed in Trump’s message but now feels completely betrayed. “The first thing for me was he didn’t release the Epstein files,” he said.

“They’re even acting like they didn’t exist. And, of course, they’re sending Israel and Ukraine all of our tax dollars just like the numbnuts before him did. Putting America last, and now he’s blaming the beef farmers for the price of beef”, reported Fox News.

The Arkansas-born fighter, known for his outspoken conservative views and unapologetic social media posts, said he now realizes he was “fooled” by Trump’s promises. “Hey, I’m not biased, man. He talked a good game; he tricked me. I was fooled. I admit it.”

But then Mitchell took his criticism to a new level, claiming Trump’s political rise might have a darker, biblical meaning. “Now, let me tell you how bad I think this is, though,” he said.

“This is really this bad, guys. I want y’all, if you’re a Christian, I want you to get into Revelation 13:3, and I want you to read that verse — yeah, about the Antichrist, about the one who was fatally wounded in the head; then he was miraculously healed and the whole world marveled at him and said, ‘No man can make war with him.’ Yeah, I do think that Donald Trump is that beast of Revelation 13:3. Yeah, go read it. Go read it!”

The outburst came as a shock to many fans, considering how passionately Mitchell once supported Trump. Just last year, after Trump’s 2024 election victory, Mitchell praised him during a UFC press conference and said he’d “take a bullet and die” for the president.

Mitchell’s fiery reversal quickly spread across social media, where reactions ranged from disbelief to amusement. Some fans accused him of losing touch with reality, while others applauded him for “waking up.”

“Go Read Revelation 13:3” Bryce Mitchell Claims Trump Is the Beast from the Bible (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

It’s not the first time the 29-year-old fighter has made headlines for controversial statements. Mitchell has previously pushed conspiracy theories about government corruption and voiced skepticism about U.S. involvement overseas. But calling Trump the “Antichrist” marks a dramatic new chapter in his ongoing crusade against the political establishment — one that’s left even his most loyal followers stunned.

Mitchell didn’t clarify whether he plans to support another candidate in the 2028 race, but he made it clear his days as a Trump backer are over. “I do not like the guy at all,” he repeated, doubling down on his claim that Trump has “put America last.”

For someone who once said he’d die for Trump, Bryce Mitchell’s sudden spiritual and political flip has become one of the most unexpected twists in the world of sports and politics this year.