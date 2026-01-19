Roger Allers, co-director of The Lion King, dies at 76

It has been announced that Roger Allers, a veteran Disney animator, writer, and filmmaker, has passed away at the age of 76. He is most known for his role as a co-director on the 1995 animated blockbuster The Lion King.

Dave Bossert, a longtime collaborator and visual effects supervisor, confirmed that Allers had passed away. Bossert also offered a memorial honoring Allers’ creative contributions and character.

Allers was a defining figure in the Disney Animation renaissance, according to Bossert, who also said they had been exchanging emails only a few days before he passed away. He lauded Allers for his inventiveness, kindness, and enthusiasm, describing him as a talented artist whose presence uplifted all who were in his immediate vicinity.

Both Allers and Rob Minkoff were involved in the directing of The Lion King. Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, and James Earl Jones provided their voices for the picture, which went on to become one of Disney’s most acclaimed animated blockbusters. When it was first released in 1994, The Lion King grossed around $771 million worldwide.

Furthermore, the 2019 live-action remake went on to earn more than $1.6 billion worldwide, further establishing the cultural importance of the series. In addition to directing The Lion King, Allers also directed the animated feature picture Open Season in 2006 and the short film The Little Matchgirl, which was nominated for an Academy Award.

In addition, he worked as a writer and story developer on several well-known Disney projects, including Aladdin, The Emperor’s New Groove, and Brother Bear. Additionally, he contributed to the direct-to-video version of The Lion King 1½.

Over the course of his career, Allers garnered a great deal of respect for his ability to work well with others and his natural storytelling talents. Colleagues regularly praised him for his generosity and enthusiasm for animation, two qualities that contributed to his status as a well-liked figure in the animation industry.

The work of Roger Allers contributed to the golden age of animated cinema, leaving a legacy that continues to impact viewers and artists worldwide.

