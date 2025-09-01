Bruce Willis’s Wife Slams Critics After Revealing Painful Decision About His Care

Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming Willis is firing back at online critics after she opened up about one of the hardest choices she’s had to make since her husband’s dementia diagnosis, reported the Independent.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, Heming Willis said the backlash she has faced has been “so loud and so noisy.” She made it clear she’s not here for outsiders weighing in. “But if they don’t have the experience with this,” she said. “They don’t get a say, and they definitely don’t get a vote.”

Earlier in the week, she appeared in an ABC special where she spoke candidly about caring for Bruce, who was diagnosed in 2023 with frontotemporal dementia, a progressive brain disease. She revealed that Bruce, now 70, is living in a separate home with a full-time team of caregivers. It was a decision she admitted broke her heart but said it was what he would have wanted for their daughters, ages 11 and 13.

Emma Heming Willis Defends Heartbreaking Decision About Bruce’s Dementia Care (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)

“Bruce would want that for our daughters,” she told Diane Sawyer. “He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.” She added that she brings the girls over to see him for breakfast and dinner “a lot,” keeping family life as connected as possible.

She also said she knew some people would judge her for sharing such personal details on television. Still, she felt the special did a “beautiful job” highlighting the struggles and strength of caregivers. “I knew that by sharing some of our intimate information, we would see these two camps,” she said. “It would be people with an opinion. And people with experience.”

On Friday, she read from her upcoming book The Unexpected Journey, which comes out in September. “Everyone will have an opinion, but you have to remind yourself that most won’t have the experience to back it up. And if that’s the case, they shouldn’t offer their two cents about it.”

Bruce Willis’s Wife Slams Backlash Over Family Choice Amid His Health Battle (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Heming Willis, 47, has become a strong advocate for dementia awareness since Bruce’s diagnosis. She married the Die Hard star in 2009 in Turks and Caicos and has since written about her experience, including an op-ed in 2023, and spoken at events to raise awareness.

Frontotemporal dementia, often referred to as FTD, is the most common type of dementia diagnosed in people under 60. Most cases develop between ages 45 and 64 and are marked by personality shifts, trouble with speech, and motor issues. Life expectancy after diagnosis typically ranges from seven to 13 years.

Bruce Willis was 67 when his condition was confirmed in February 2023. The diagnosis came less than a year after he retired from acting due to struggles with speaking, which were initially linked to aphasia. His family, including ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters, had previously shared news of his health challenges in March 2022.

For Heming Willis, the journey has been about balancing her husband’s care with protecting her children’s well-being while also standing strong against criticism. “My job is to protect the victim,” she said, and for her, that means doing what’s best for Bruce and their family, no matter what strangers online may think.