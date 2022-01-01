Amber Heard’s attorney reveals whether she’s able to pay Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Verdict: Legal Expert REACTS

Amber heard is possible that you are not in a financial position to pay Johnny DeppThe multi-million-dollar judgment.

Depp was awarded $15 million by a Virginia jury on June 1 after Heard was found liable for defaming the court Pirates of the Caribbean star.

The judge who presided over Depp’s defamation case later reduced punitive damages below the legal limit of $350,000.

This made the actor’s total damages $10.4million. (Heard who countersued Depp’s ex-husband was awarded $2 million in compensatory damage.

While speaking about the highly publicized legal battle during a June 2 appearance on TodayHeard’s attorney Elaine Charlson BredehoftShe shared her thoughts about whether or not the AquamanActress will be able and able to pay the judgment. She said so to the host Savannah Guthrie, “Oh, no, absolutely not.”

Bredehoft also thought about the trial, which lasted over six weeks. He said that “a number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed.”

She also said that Heard was “demonized” During the legal proceedings, some claimed that social media might have been a factor in the jury’s decision.