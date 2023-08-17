Britney Spears and Her Husband Sam Asghari Are Separating

Britney Spears is poised for a successful 2023, with an upcoming new music release and her memoir, The Woman in Me, on the horizon.

However, on a personal front, People has confirmed, initially reported by TMZ, that Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, are parting ways after over six years of companionship and 14 months of wedded bliss.

Concerns surrounding Spears’s well-being surfaced recently, fueling speculation in March about potential marital challenges.

The duo first crossed paths during the shoot of Spears’s “Slumber Party” music video. They shared their journey during Spears’s much-discussed conservatorship case.

Asghari was an ardent supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, and their engagement news broke in September 2021, according to Vogue.

Their nuptials in June 2022 were an intimate affair, graced by celebrities such as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez.

Vogue reported that Spears dazzled in a custom Versace dress, and Asghari complemented her in Versace attire. TMZ mentioned that Spears had a financial safeguard in place, hinting that any financial settlement following their separation would likely involve Spears compensating Asghari.