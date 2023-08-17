Woman Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide While Babysitting Grandchildren, 2 of Whom Were Injured

In a tragic incident in Springfield, Massachusetts, Kim Fairbanks, 52, was fatally shot, and two of her grandchildren were injured in an apparent murder-suicide involving Victor Nieves, 34. According to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni, Nieves forcibly entered Fairbanks’ residence, attacking her, her three grandchildren aged 12, 10, and 5, and the family dog. After the assault, Nieves took his own life.

While Fairbanks and the family dog lost their lives, two grandchildren were hurt in the attack. The 10-year-old girl, who remains unidentified, is in critical condition at Boston Children’s Hospital. The 12-year-old granddaughter, currently in a stable condition, is receiving treatment in a Springfield hospital. Fortunately, the 5-year-old boy remained unharmed.

Gulluni expressed his profound sorrow and anger over the event, describing it as one of the most “heinous and cowardly” incidents he has ever witnessed as District Attorney.

To support the affected family, a GoFundMe campaign was initiated by Natasha Lopez, aiming to cover funeral, medical, and daily expenses. Since its launch, over $7,000 has been raised. Lopez described Fairbanks as a devoted grandmother who was taken while babysitting her grandchildren. The eldest granddaughter’s bravery during the attack was also highlighted by Lopez.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno extended his condolences to the family and praised the first responders for their swift action. He also reached out to the children’s mother, expressing sympathy for the loss of Fairbanks.

Remembered fondly by her loved ones, Fairbanks was hailed as a hero who stood up for her family. Lopez wrote, “Kim would go to war for the people she loved, and she died doing so.”