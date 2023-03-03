The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin slams Kylie Jenner over the Selena Gomez feud with a brutal dig on live TV: “They posted something mocking her”

The 33-year-old has sided with the Disney Channel star and revealed why during a discussion with her co-hosts on Wednesday’s episode.

During Wednesday’s episode of Hot Topics, the hosts discussed the rumored feud between Kylie, Selena, and Hailey Bieber. Selena and Kylie used to be friends, but many think the two have turned into enemies.

Fans have been posting proof on social media, including videos and photos of the reality star and her pal Hailey, who is married to Selena’s ex, Justin.

After a few weeks of back and forth, the View panelists agreed to share their views. Whoopi Goldberg kicked it off, introducing the topic: “It started when fans of Gomez accused Jenner and Bieber of posting unflattering things about her on social media according to the Decider.

“…Both of them insist there is no feud in the first place. So, what the hell? What is going on?” That’s when she passed it on to Alyssa, who the moderator knows has been keeping close tabs on the alleged feud.

The 33-year-old began: “OK, the internet is not always what you think, so I’m going to believe Selena Gomez– although, I’m always team Selena in this case. But it did kind of seem like they were ganging up on her!

“They posted something mocking her, and it just… they were mocking her eyebrows, and that’s a sensitive subject for me, too.”

Alyssa went on to explain why she’s on the Disney alum’s side of Kylie’s: “What I love about Selena Gomez is that she’s body positive, she shows herself with no makeup, she gets involved with causes.

“She uses her platform as the most-followed woman on social media for good causes. “Not a dig at Kylie Jenner, the second-most-followed, but I feel like it’s more just, like, thirst traps.

“And sort of like, ‘Come to my page and think maybe someday you could look this good if you have enough money to buy it.’” The View host then apologized immediately, thinking it was a joke on Kylie.

“I’m sorry, that was shady, but I love Selena Gomez,” she said. Joy Behar told her: “Wow, that was a mean girl remark right there.” Alyssa laughed while admitting: “I know, I just went there.”

After sharing pics that appeared to mock Selena’s latest TikTok, Kylie and her pal Hailey sparked rumors that they were “bullying” her. Selena attempted to give herself a Bella Hadid-style makeover in the TikTok video but had an eyebrow mishap.

Selena joked: “My name… my name is Bella Hadid,” along with the caption: “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.” She followed up by saying: “Instead, this is me. I accidentally laminated my brows too much.”

Soon after, Kylie shared a photo on her Instagram Stories with the words “this was an accident?????” written across her brows. After that, she tweeted another story while on a video conversation with Hailey, with the friends putting their faces so close to their cameras that their brows took up the whole screen.

Fans immediately noticed a possible link between Kylie and Selena’s brow-based claims. Under a TikTok accusing the duo of poor behavior, one user wrote: “They are the mean girls ewwwww.” Kylie was quick to react to the situation.

Engaging in the same comment section, she said: “This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! “U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.” Selena then hopped on to respond to Kylie’s note, saying: “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”