Kylie Jenner Responds to People Who Accused Her and Hailey Bieber Of Mocking Selena Gomez’s Eyebrows

Selena Gomez shared a video on social media on February 21st in which she lip-synced supermodel Bella Hadid’s audio. She even referred to her as beautiful and her girl crush. It is no longer news. A few hours after Gomez released her video in which she admitted to accidentally laminated her brows, Kylie Jenner shared a close-up shot of her and Hailey Bieber’s brows on the photosharing app.

Netizens were furious because they thought Jenner and Bieber were mocking Selena. Kylie has now responded to these blasphemous claims; read on to find out what she says.

For the uninformed, Kylie and Hailey have long been close friends, and as everyone knows, Selena dated Justin Bieber, who is now married to Jenner’s friend. Their history is one big circus that appears to be getting messier by the day.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner posted a picture on her Instagram story with the words “This was an accident????” over a screenshot of her and Hailey Bieber’s brows, raising speculation that it was a veiled dig at Selena Gomez. Following that, Kylie replied in one of the TikTok videos.

Taking to the comment section, she wrote, “This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever, and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.” Pop Crave has reported it on Twitter.

Selena Gomez, who seems to have been done with all the negativity, reacted to Kylie Jenner’s comment and wrote, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!” Many also speculated that because Selena has surpassed Kylie in terms of followers, the latter did it out of spite!

Check out Kylie and Selena’s comments shared on Twitter:

Kylie Jenner denies mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/edyQ9HQhxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

Currently, supermodel Kylie Jenner has 380 million Instagram followers, while Selena Gomez has 381 million.