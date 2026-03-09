Adin Ross reveals plan to take legal action against TMZ after report on sister Madelyn’s death

Adin Ross has said he intends to pursue legal action after a report about the death of his sister was published by a celebrity news outlet.

The 25-year-old livestreamer addressed the issue during a broadcast on Sunday, saying he plans to sue TMZ for reporting the death of his sister, Madelyn, which he said had been a private matter for his family.

“This s**t happened a couple months ago. I didn’t really want to tell anyone. As you could see, it was a private thing,” Ross said during the livestream.

He alleged that someone within his circle had shared the information with the outlet and indicated he intends to take legal action against multiple parties.

“[It’s] horrible that somebody that in my circle got paid by TMZ to release that. I don’t know who it was yet, but I’m going to find out. And I’m suing TMZ and I’m suing the county. I’m suing a lot of people.”

Adin Ross reveals he's taking legal action towards TMZ after they released private info about he passing of Adin's sister pic.twitter.com/ZYuBbPxxb2 — Adin Updates (@AdinUpdatess) March 8, 2026

Ross also criticised the organisation more broadly during the broadcast and referenced its founder in his remarks. “It’s time to f**king put these mo*******kers in check, I don’t know who they think they are, these little Epstein Island lovers.”

The outlet had reported that Ross’s sister, Madelyn, died on January 15 in Broward County, Florida, citing information from the Broward County Medical Examiner. She was 36 years old.

Madelyn was one of three sisters Ross grew up with, alongside influencer Naomi Ross. The cause and manner of her death have not yet been determined and remain pending.

Days after her reported death, Ross spoke during a livestream about the emotional impact of losing a loved one, though he did not specify who he was referring to at the time.

