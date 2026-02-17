Stephen Colbert Claims FCC Pressure Led CBS to Block his Political Guest

Late-night host Stephen Colbert says his network declined to air a scheduled interview with Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, citing concerns over potential Federal Communications Commission scrutiny.

Speaking on Monday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert told viewers that CBS opted not to broadcast the segment following recent moves by the Federal Communications Commission to revisit enforcement of its “equal time” rule. The policy generally requires broadcast stations to provide comparable airtime to opposing political candidates under certain circumstances.

Colbert argued the decision reflects broader political pressure. He accused President Donald Trump’s administration of attempting to intimidate media outlets critical of him. “Let’s just call this what it is,” Colbert said during his monologue, suggesting the regulatory push could chill political commentary on broadcast television.

According to Variety, which first reported the controversy, the FCC has signalled it may reconsider exemptions that traditionally allowed late-night talk shows greater flexibility when featuring political figures.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr defended the agency’s posture, saying that if late-night hosts object to equal time requirements, they are free to move their content to cable, streaming platforms, or podcasts, where broadcast rules do not apply. Colbert aired a clip of Carr’s remarks and responded sharply, joking that it was ironic for a broadcast regulator to suggest abandoning broadcast TV altogether.

While the FCC has not formally rescinded the talk-show exemption, Colbert claimed CBS acted preemptively. He told his audience that the network was “unilaterally enforcing” the rule as though the policy shift had already taken effect. Audience members booed the revelation, prompting Colbert to quip that the decision was “for purely financial reasons,” a tongue-in-cheek nod to the network’s previous explanations for programming changes.

Rather than cancel the interview entirely, Colbert said he would proceed with the conversation but distribute it online rather than air it on CBS. The interview with Talarico was set to stream on the show’s YouTube channel, allowing the host to sidestep broadcast regulations while still giving the candidate a platform.

The situation unfolded after the FCC reportedly opened an inquiry into The View following its interview with Talarico. That development added fuel to Colbert’s argument that broadcast outlets may face heightened scrutiny when featuring political candidates.

At the heart of the controversy is the “equal time” rule, a longstanding provision of federal communications law intended to ensure fairness during election cycles. Historically, the rule has not been rigidly applied to entertainment or talk programming, particularly when candidates appear in non-news formats. Critics say expanding its scope could dramatically alter how political figures are covered on late-night television.

For Colbert, the issue is not only regulatory but personal. As one of the most outspoken voices in late-night television, he has frequently criticized Trump and other Republican leaders. He also referenced fellow host Jimmy Kimmel, who has publicly opposed the proposed changes.

The standoff highlights a growing tension between entertainment programming and political regulation in an increasingly polarized media landscape. Whether the FCC ultimately modifies the exemption remains to be seen, but the debate is already reshaping how broadcast networks approach political guests.