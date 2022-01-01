Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Taking Romance To Another Level With These Two Major Milestones

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their relationship to another level by making their love red-carpet official at the upcoming Met Gala in May. Not only that, though. The “Saturday Night Live” host is also ready to let his parents meet the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson prove they are both serious about their romance. They will soon make the first red carpet appearance together and it is time to meet the parents.

Sure, many have seen the two together, going out and about, but it is only now that they will be making their grand red carpet debut. An insider told HollywoodLife Kanye West’s former wife got an invite to the Met Gala and wanted nothing but to bring her current boyfriend with her as her date.

Anna Wintour both invited the two, though separately. With that said, they are now ready to make their grand debut as a couple and both feel the Met Gala is the perfect place to walk the red carpet together.

In fact, Kim Kardashian is now excited and is already thinking about what she will wear and what her partner will be wearing. The source added that Pete Davidson would not be wearing a dress this time as he did in the 2021 Met Gala.

Of course, the SKIMS founder will not cover up her entire face and body but proudly show it alongside his man. The tipster continued that this is her favorite night of the year and she cannot wait to show everyone her “ultra-glamorous side.”

Meanwhile, the pair is about to make another milestone in their relationship after a different source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old comedian could not wait to introduce his girlfriend to his grandparents during their recent trip to New York City.

It was said to be the next step in their relationship and “The Suicide Squad” star was very happy to have his family meet the TV personality. Alternatively, he has also grown close to her family as well.

Another insider revealed Scott Disick had “taken a liking” to Pete Davidson because of how he makes the KKW founder happy. He also feels glad that there is a new man in the family that he can lean on when it comes to the Kardashian things.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex is said to be protective of Kim Kardashian and wants to make sure she is in good hands with whoever she is dating. By the looks of it, she is very much okay with Pete Davidson.