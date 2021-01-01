Womenz Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian stirs marriage rumors with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian may be looking to tie the knot with her man Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had been snapped with a fan at Disneyland wearing more than just ordinary Minnie Mouse ears.

In the snap, the Poosh founder could be seen wearing a pair of bridal-themed ears which was complete with a veil.

Fans were quick to speculate if the star is dropping marriage hints on the Blink-182 drummer, who she began dating in January.

“Usually you wear that when your [sic] a bride at Disney either pre-wedding or post for honeymoon,” one follower commented.

“No Disney fan wears the bridal gear unless there’s a reason,” another speculated.

Take a look:

