Prince Harry’s coronation plans: is this why he’s only coming for one day?

Last week, Prince Harry said that he will be present for his father King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will remain in California. While it makes sense for Harry to want to get back to his family as soon as possible, especially since Archie’s fourth birthday falls on the same day as King Charles’ celebration, there may be another factor at play.

Harry started playing polo professionally after relocating to California. He is presently a member of the Los Padres club in Santa Barbara, and the squad is currently scheduled to play a complete season of games, including contests on May 5 and May 7, either side of the coronation ceremony, according to the Hello!

Even while it’s unknown whether Harry will participate in these games, they do provide the 38-year-old another incentive to go back home as soon as possible.

In recent years, the royal family has devoted a lot of time to the sport. British player Millie Hine, who is acquainted with players on Prince Harry’s Los Padres team, told the Daily Mail that Harry has been working out four times per week and visiting the gym on a daily basis to keep up with the other professional athletes.

It makes sense that the Duchess of Sussex would spend her son’s fourth birthday at home with her two kids as she won’t be there for the UK’s coronation. When in the nation, Harry is anticipated to stay at Frogmore Cottage, his old home in Windsor.