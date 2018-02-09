Selena Gomez plugs Puma As She Sips On An Iced Coffee
March 1, 2018
Permalink
Fashion trends

Selena Gomez plugs Puma As She Sips On An Iced Coffee

Selena Gomez hit the gym in Studio City, California on Wednesday. But the 25-year-old Good…

Continue Reading →

Jennifer Lawrence’s Black Versace Dress
February 21, 2018
Permalink
Fashion trends

Jennifer Lawrence’s Black Versace Dress

Emma Roberts Stunning New Ring Is Worth a Thousand Words
December 19, 2016
Permalink
Fashion trends

Emma Roberts Stunning New Ring Is Worth a Thousand Words

When Emma Roberts debuted her first engagement ring from Evan Peters, the moment was well-documented.…

Continue Reading →

Nail Art Ideas & Top Tips We Love
November 23, 2016
Permalink
Fashion trends

Nail Art Ideas & Top Tips We Love

Need some nail art inspiration? Get ready for some manicure magic as we bring you…

Continue Reading →

5 Easy Last-Minute Halloween Costumes You Can Create With Black Liquid Liner
October 22, 2016
Permalink
Fashion trends

5 Easy Last-Minute Halloween Costumes You Can Create With Black Liquid Liner

Your trusty ole liquid eyeliner is about to get a starring role in your Halloween…

Continue Reading →

5 Impressive Stylist Tricks to Help You Look Taller
September 13, 2016
Permalink
Fashion trends

5 Impressive Stylist Tricks to Help You Look Taller

To be more stylish and more fashionable is a passion of every girl. We want…

Continue Reading →

5 Household Hacks to Keep Your Fancy Jewelry Clean and Shiny
September 7, 2016
Permalink
Fashion trends

5 Household Hacks to Keep Your Fancy Jewelry Clean and Shiny

Has your expensive wedding ring lost its gleam? What about that favorite gold necklace of…

Continue Reading →