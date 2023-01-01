6 Extraordinary Wedding Dresses to Inspire Ambitious Brides

If you’re a bride who wants to buck tradition and wear something a little more fun and funky on your big day, then an irreverent wedding dress is perfect for you! These styles are all about making a statement and standing out from the rest. So if you’re looking to make a fashion-forward statement on your big day, check out these gorgeous (and slightly offbeat) wedding dresses!

Image credit: Tom Mitchell

A wedding dress that is two-toned, with a white top and black bottom

For girls and women who want to add a little bit of flair and individuality to their look on their special day, two-toned wedding dresses are the perfect option! This striking combination of white at the top and a sleek black bottom is sure to turn heads as you cruise down the aisle. With irreverence and style in mind, this dress is sure to make an unforgettable statement no matter what type of wedding you’ve dreamed up.

Image credit: Rene Vaile.

A wedding dress with a plunging neckline

To girls and women who want to turn heads, a wedding dress with a plunging neckline might be just the thing. A low-cut neckline is a bold choice that will certainly get people talking. With beautiful fabrics and styles, this could be the perfect way to make your special day uniquely yours. Whether you are looking for a classic design or something more daring, there is sure to be a wedding dress that captures your irreverent spirit.

Image credit: India Hobson

A wedding dress with an asymmetrical hemline

Every girl and woman deserves to feel special on her big day, and a wedding dress with an asymmetrical hemline is one way to ensure that she looks and feels her best. This unique look can add an irreverent touch of personality to the classic bridal style, letting girls embrace their individuality while still maintaining a timeless aesthetic.

Delicate straps, graceful draping, and luxe fabrics are only further enhanced by the added flair of an asymmetrical hemline for any bride who wants to express their incredible style and personality through their wedding look.

Image credit: Tess Follett.

A wedding dress made of lace

Lace is always a classic choice for girls and women on their wedding day. While traditionally associated with conventions and grace, irreverent brides now express themselves in unique and bold wedding dresses made with lace. With a touch of modernity and attitude, these lovely pieces command the attention of everyone in the room, making each bride unforgettable on her special day. Any bride looking for something outside the box will definitely be enchanted by all that lace has to offer.

Image credit: Pierre Ange Carlotti

A wedding dress with ruffles

A wedding dress with ruffles is a great opportunity for girls and women to get their irreverent bridal look. Ruffles add an edgy, fun element to the traditional wedding dress, allowing brides to customize their gowns to reflect their own unique style and personality. Not just limited to the dress, accessorize with statement jewelry or a bold headpiece for an even more dramatic look and make sure your special day is as unique and memorable as you are!

Image credit: Margot Landen

A wedding dress with sequins

Sequins on a wedding dress add a unique sparkle to any girl or woman’s special day. From subtle shimmering accents to full-on glitz, the sparkly embellishment has endured as one of the most popular wedding dress trends.

Young girls often find themselves dreaming of wearing something like this, and brides who want an irreverent take on tradition can opt for something a bit bolder. Even for those who are not particularly girly girls, donning a sequin wedding dress may be just the thing to add an extra dose of fun when walking down the aisle!