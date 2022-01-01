The Best Handbags for The Office in 2022

Looking for a new stylish handbag to wear to the office in 2022? Whether you’re updating your accessories for the new season, or simply ready to try a new look, we’ve got your back. Keep reading to find out our top picks for this year to keep you in style from the office to the bar!

What to look for in a work handbag?

● Material: Leather or faux leather works well for the office as it looks professional and less like a party bag.

● Size: The choice is yours but considers opting for slightly larger than a clutch so you can fit in your computer or notebook if necessary.

● Colour: We tend to go with neutrals that will work across our entire work wardrobes.

What to avoid in your work handbag?

● Embellishments: Excessive tassels or glitter are out

● Wristlets: Too small to fit anything of substance for work

10 Best Handbags for Work in 2022

Here’s a roundup of our favorite bags to wear to the office in 2022. From the boardroom to cocktails, they’ll see you leave the house in style!

Allie Top Handle White bag

Our favorite bag in the summertime for work is the Allie Top Handle. It instantly adds polish to your outfit. It features a fixed chain top handle which complements the structured body. This stunning handle bag has plenty of room for a large smartphone, sunglasses, and makeup essentials and includes a removable shoulder chain so you can switch hands-free at a moment’s notice.

Features of Allie Bag:

● W18cm x H14cm x D7cm

● 50cm drop length

● Detachable shoulder chain

● Gold-tone hardware

● Magnetic closure

● Fits a large smartphone

Available in a range of pretty pastel colors, we can’t get enough of the Sasha top-handle bag. It’s deceptively large too allowing you to easily fit your phone, wallet, sunnies, and makeup essentials without looking too full. This is our go-to choice in pink during Spring to match with flowy, feminine outfits.

Features of Sasha Bag:

● W19cm x H13cm x D.8.5cm

● 50cm drop length

● Detachable shoulder strap

● Gold-tone hardware

● Magnetic closure

● Fits a large smartphone

Cressida Quilted Shoulder Bag

One for Fall or Winter is the soft Cressida Pink Quilted Bag. It’s made using a luxe vegan leather finish and opens up to a roomy interior. Wear it as a shoulder bag or a cross-body bag to go hands-free. This bag is a true multitasker and the perfect day-to-evening option.

Features of Cressida Bag:

● W22cm x H15cm x D10cm

● Quilted Vegan Leather

● Gold Tone Hardware

● Convertible Shoulder Chain

● Holds a large smartphone

● Includes Protective Dust Bag

Gyspy Woven Slouch Bag

Tan goes with everything and this bag is no exception! Perfect for daytime wear in the summer, this is soft and roomy, This versatile oversized yet elegant bag will take you from meetings to the bar in style.

Features of Gypsy Bag:

● W24cm x H14cm x D8.5cm.

● Shoulder strap drop length 50cm

● Natural PP Woven Straw

● Vegan leather handle

● Gold-tone hardware

● Zipper closure

● Removable shoulder chain

Sylvie Crystal Pouch

Ideal for cooler months or more formal workplaces, try the Sylvie Crystal Pouch. It instantly adds some sparkle to your look. This luxe drawstring crystal pouch bag is ultra-roomy so a good option for ladies who like to carry everything but the kitchen sink!

Features of Sylvie Pouch:

● W15cm x H20cm x D10cm

● Chain Handle

● Removable Shoulder Chain

● Shoulder chain drop length 55cm

● Black Crystal Mesh

● Gunmetal Tone Hardware

Vivian Soft Gathered Clutch

Ultra stylish, the Vivian bag suits those who don’t require lots of room in their handbags. It’s soft and chic and perfect for all those summer events when you need to carry just the essentials.

Features of Vivian Clutch:

● W25cm x H15cm x D10cm.

● Shoulder chain drop length 50cm

● Natural PP Woven Straw

● Gold-tone hardware

● Frame closure

● Removable shoulder chain

Nadia Top Handle Bag

In vivid emerald green, this bag is here to draw attention! We like her best in Fall and Winter as she is striking against grey skies and black coats. This stunning handbag will instantly make heads turn in the best way possible. This stunningly minimal bag has plenty of room for a large smartphone, sunglasses, and makeup essentials and includes a removable shoulder chain so you can switch hands-free at a moment’s notice.

Features of Nadia Bag:

● W19cm x H13cm x D.8.5cm

● 50cm drop length

● Detachable shoulder chain

● Gold-tone hardware

● Magnetic closure