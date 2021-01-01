5 Tips on How to Match Lip Color With Your Skin Tone

It’s good to be experimental and try new things. But when it comes to makeup, you really need to know what suits your skin type and skin tone.

The process of doing the makeup should be perfect, be it the selection of base, lipstick, eye makeup, blush, or anything else.

There may be new lipstick trends but you can’t really use them until they suit your skin tone. Here are 5 tips on how to match your lip color with your skin tone.

Know your complexion

It is important to know your skin tone first before deciding and buying any makeup products. Your skin tone would be fair, wheatish, dusky, dark, or something else. This is the first step in deciding before buying the lipstick.

Use shades of pink for fair skin

Dark shades do stand out on fair skin. So, the more complementing ones would be shades like pinks, apricots, and corals. Cool undertones for fair skin would be mocha, mauve while warm undertones could be shades of peach.

Avoid nude colors if you have wheatish complexion

It is great to have such a skin tone because mostly all the lipstick shades go well with the skin tone. Dark shades, mild shades, shades of pink, corals, browns, reds, almost all shades suit this one. Avoid using nude shades that blend in the skin tone.

Use shades of brown for dusky skin

Bright shades of pink and orange do not suit dusky skin tones. Try opting for shades of browns and berry. You could also use cool undertones like brick red, caramel, and brown.

Use warm undertones for dark skin tone

Bright shades of orange should be strictly avoided. Shades of maroon, brown, and red are a great option. Warm undertones for dark skin could be brown, honey, walnut, copper while cool undertones could be wine and deep reds.

