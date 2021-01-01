6 Top Herbal Remedies for Acne

If you have tried everything for your acne problem and there is no result, then try herbal cures. You heard it right, herbal remedies for acne not only cure acne but also prevent further breakouts. Natural herbs are safe to use on the skin as there are no side effects. Listed below are some top herbal remedies, continue reading.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has medicinal and antibacterial properties. Tea tree oil also has an antimicrobial effect. Tea tree oil reduces the bacteria which cause acne on the skin. It also reduces the inflammation caused by breakouts on the skin.

Natural tea tree oil can be applied using cotton on the acne-affected areas. Dab on acne if you have oily skin. Tea tree oil will surely give magical results for acne-prone skin.

Calendula herb

Have you heard of the herb before? Calendula herb has anti-inflammatory properties. It has natural flavonoids which help to stop the bacteria which cause acne on the skin.

Calendula also acts on activity that causes pus acne or pustules. Natural calendula can be boiled with water. Sieve it and wash your face with it. But also check for suitability on oily skin.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a miracle herb that helps to cure various skin conditions including acne. As aloe has antibacterial properties, it prevents the condition of acne on the skin. Aloe leaves have a gel-type substance that can directly be applied to acne.

This stops the growth of bacteria which causes acne. It further prevents inflammation and breakouts on the skin. Aloe Vera juice can be used as a cleanser on acne-affected skin.

Chaste berry

Chaste berry is effective to treat the acne condition by balancing the hormone. A concoction of chaste berry leaves and water can level the hormonal imbalance in the body. This helps to prevent acne and reduce breakouts on the skin. Chaste berry is a strong herb that is used to treat acne on the skin.

Dong Quai

Though Dong Quai is a Chinese herb, it is really effective in treating acne on the skin. Dong Quai is rich in antibacterial properties. It helps to reduce the inflammation on the skin caused by breakouts.

It is believed that Dong Quai is rich in medicinal properties which cure acne. Dong Quai is also known as an anti-acne herb. It can be applied directly to the skin. Or, it can be taken as an herb to cure acne.

Dandelion

Dandelion root is effective to treat acne by cleansing the system. It helps to improve liver function, which helps to flush out unwanted toxins from the body. Dandelion root can also be applied externally to reduce the breakouts on the skin.