Moisturizing your skin every day is the best way to keep it young. Depending on various factors including your skin type and age, choose moisturizers that work perfectly well on your skin.

From dry to normal, oily to sensitive skin, moisturizer helps a lot to improve the skin texture and hide imperfections. Moisturizers help to retain water in the outermost skin layer preventing your skin from quick aging. Moisturizers that contain humectants and emollients work best for any skin type.

In general, the best skincare routine is washing your face with lukewarm water, cleansing it once or twice a day, using the appropriate moisturizer with sunscreen according to your skin type, or using sunscreen separately before stepping out in the sun.

It is very important to use moisturizer as per your skin type. Check out 5 moisturizing tips for every skin type.

For oily skin

It’s a general feeling that people who have oily skin do not need moisturizer. But you are mistaken. As discussed earlier, every skin needs moisturizer.

If you have oily skin, remove the dirt and oils using skincare products and use a gentle moisturizer that is water-based and is anti-clogging. An oil-free moisturizer or serum can help you protect your skin better.

For dry skin

Moisturizer is an elixir for dry skin. Keeping the skin moist is a must thing for people with dry skin. An oil-based moisturizer that has propylene glycol works best for treating dry skin. Check for moisturizers that have ingredients to keep your skin hydrated for long.

Shea butter or petroleum jelly-based products also help in locking moisture. Natural oils like grape seed, olive oil, and lanolin are great moisturizing components for severely dry skin. They stay in the skin for long and keep it moist.

For normal skin

Using a water-based moisturizer is best for normal skin. External factors like UV rays, pollution or stress can cause much damage to your skin.

For those with normal skin, the best option is to use moisturizers with ingredients such as grapeseed, jojoba, or cetyl alcohol. For best results, apply moisturizing cream after bath.

For sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin, choose moisturizers with much care. Sensitive skin is prone to allergic reactions, irritation, redness, or other skin problems. Choose moisturizers that have soothing agents like aloe or chamomile and avoid ones with dyes or fragrances.

For aging skin

As you age, your skin loses its elasticity and becomes dry. So, it is vital to maintain it through appropriate moisturizing creams. You can go for an oil-based moisturizer that is rich in antioxidants and alpha hydroxyl acids to fight wrinkles.

Especially, when you hit your 30s, your skin starts producing less collagen and elastin and as a result, it starts becoming dull and becomes more sensitive. When you reach your 40s, the effect of external factors reflects on your skin quickly. So, to keep it balanced and minimize the effect, use moisturizing creams daily.

In brief, moisturizers work great to protect your skin at all ages. So, use it according to your skin type and age and stay glowing. – magforwomen