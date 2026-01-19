Colin Jost reacts as wife Scarlett Johansson loses the highest-grossing Hollywood actor title

As a result of his wife Scarlett Johansson‘s loss of her status as the highest-grossing actress in the history of Hollywood, Colin Jost has responded with humor, and the moment has become the most recent joke on Saturday Night Live.

Jost personally delivered the news on the episode of the program that aired on January 17 and was titled “Weekend Update.” He did this while reading from many cue cards. According to him, Zoe Saldaña, who is now starring in the next Avatar movie, has overtaken Scarlett Johansson to become the highest-grossing actress of all time.

This statement was made as a bar graph comparing the two actresses was shown on the screen. From that point on, Jost became the target of the joke. He proceeded by saying, “Okay, well, let’s see what happens if you include the box office from Scarlett’s husband’s movies,” which is a phrase that he used.

The dip in Johansson’s total, accompanied by a humorous sound effect, made Jost giggle in surprise before shouting, “It went down?!” Johansson’s total plummeted from $15.4 billion to $15.1 billion.

Johansson, who previously held the record for highest-grossing actor of all time, has now been eclipsed by Saldaña after the success of Avatar: Fire and Ash, among the preceding films in James Cameron’s Avatar saga. The films of Saldaña have garnered a total of $16,946,884,15 worldwide, whilst Johansson’s portfolio now stands at $16,435,483,784.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is responsible for a significant chunk of the success that both of these women have achieved at the box office. Saldaña made her debut in five Marvel films as the character of Gamora, while Johansson portrayed Natasha Romanoff in nine of those flicks. In addition, Saldaña has played a significant role in both Avatar and Star Trek.

In addition to her work with Marvel, Johansson has been successful at the box office with films such as Jurassic World Rebirth, The Jungle Book, Sing, and Lucy.

Even Jost’s personal box office total is not nearly as impressive. His films, including Tom & Jerry, Coming 2 America, Fly Me to the Moon, and The Bad Guys 2, have reportedly grossed a total of $488,489,123, according to The Numbers. Another instance of Saturday Night Live turning a significant Hollywood event into a self-deprecating comedic piece at the expense of the anchor was this segment.

