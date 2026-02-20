Donald Trump Declares “I’ve Won Affordability” as Prices Continue to Climb

President Donald Trump declared what he called a major economic milestone on Tuesday, telling supporters at a manufacturing facility in Georgia, “I’ve won affordability.” Speaking at a steel fabricator in Rome, Georgia, Trump highlighted what he described as the successes of his second term, pointing to stock market performance and broader economic indicators. But it was his comments on the cost of living that drew the most attention.

After recounting policy achievements, Trump turned to a word that has dominated political messaging over the past year. “And then I have to listen to the fake news talking about affordability, affordability,” said Trump. “What word have you not heard over the last two weeks? Affordability. Because I’ve won. I’ve won affordability. I had to go out and talk about it.”

The speech was part of what his team has branded an “Affordability Tour” ahead of the midterm elections. The effort reflects a renewed focus on kitchen-table issues, especially as polling throughout 2025 has shown that many Americans continue to cite the rising cost of living as a top concern.

Affordability was once viewed as a political strength for Trump. However, as inflation pressures persisted across several sectors, Democrats increasingly centered their campaigns on the issue, arguing that Republican policies had failed to deliver relief. Surveys in recent months suggest that voters remain divided over who is responsible for the ongoing economic strain.

Fresh government data underscores why the topic remains sensitive. The most recent Consumer Price Index report showed utilities climbing sharply over the past year. Home electricity prices rose 6.3 percent, while natural gas services increased 9.8 percent.

Grocery bills have also continued to climb. Coffee prices surged 18.3 percent compared to a year earlier, and ground beef rose 17.2 percent. Other staples have seen steady increases, including baked goods and pantry items, with breakfast cereal up more than 6 percent since January 2025.

Trump’s relationship with the term “affordability” has evolved over time. At a December Cabinet meeting, he criticized the word as a Democratic “con job.” In November, during an exchange with Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, he expressed frustration with the focus on rising prices.

“I don’t wanna hear about the affordability because right now, we’re much less,” said Trump. Now, with the midterms approaching, the president is not only embracing the term but declaring the issue settled, even as economic data continues to show higher prices in key household categories.

