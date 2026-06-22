Tulsi Gabbard faces renewed scrutiny over reported communications with Chris Butler

A new report has prompted questions about Tulsi Gabbard’s relationship with Chris Butler, the leader of the Science of Identity Foundation, after thousands of documents were reportedly found to show that he advised her on political strategy, legislation, and media appearances.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that it had obtained more than 25,000 memos and other documents exchanged between Gabbard and Butler. According to the newspaper, the records appeared to cover much of Gabbard’s political career and included guidance on policies she should support, legislation she could introduce, and how she should present herself publicly.

Former members of the Science of Identity Foundation have described the organization as a “cult.” The group and its supporters have disputed such characterizations.

The report said some of Butler’s messages appeared to be highly directive. In one instance, he reportedly criticized Gabbard as “mealymouthed” regarding a bill she had introduced.

“Dozens of attached memos appeared to document directives and advice for Gabbard from her time in Congress,” the report reads in part. “Some contained instructions on what legislation she should propose, which policies she should embrace, and how she should conduct herself on television. They had an air of authority. A memo about a proposal to partition war-torn Iraq into three states quoted an unnamed person as saying it was ‘time for TG to come up with this idea.'”

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Hillary was right about her https://t.co/QR5xnfSHOV — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) June 21, 2026

The reported documents quickly drew reactions from political commentators and academics on social media. Several critics said the disclosures raised concerns about the extent of Butler’s influence over Gabbard’s policy positions and political decisions.

“Hillary was right about her,” Jen Monroe, host of the “Ambitious Crossover Attempt” podcast, posted on X. Sir William Browder, who leads the Global Magnitsky Justice campaign, also reacted to the report, referring to previous speculation about Gabbard’s foreign-policy views.

“It’s kind of a relief that all her insane policy positions came from a Hindu cult leader and not from [Vladimir] Putin,” Browder posted on X.

Dan Immergluk, professor emeritus of urban studies at Georgia State University, compared the reported relationship to a political-thriller scenario.

“Tulsi Gabbard as the Manchurian Candidate but for cult kook,” Immergluk posted on Bluesky. “Sure, make her national security chief, why not? This would have been such a wild story in the before times. Just everyday insanity now.”

It’s kind of a relief that all her insane policy positions came from a Hindu cult leader and not from Putin. https://t.co/tlgWRwCs1A — Sir William Browder KCMG (@Billbrowder) June 21, 2026

James Goodwin, policy director at the Center for Progressive Reform, offered a brief response to the controversy. “Strong test of the Unitary Executive Theory,” Goodwin posted on Bluesky.

The report’s claims are based on the newspaper’s interpretation of the documents. The supplied account did not include a detailed response from Gabbard, Butler, or the Science of Identity Foundation to the specific allegations.