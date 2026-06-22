Britney Spears expresses desire for another baby after difficult start to the year

Britney Spears has revealed that she hopes to have another child, sharing the deeply personal wish in an emotional Father’s Day post.

The 44-year-old pop star uploaded a video to Instagram on Sunday in which she could be seen dancing in a yellow slip dress, black boots and a hat while holding a small guitar.

Spears explained in the caption that she had purchased the instrument during a trip to Mexico. She then linked the guitar’s gentle sound to her hopes of expanding her family in the future.

“it’s an emotional day for me,, guitars remind me of baby aliens,, such gentle strings,, music is said to be the speech of angels,, I bought this one in Mexico ???????? in hopes one day I can have another baby,” she wrote.

The singer is already a mother to two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, whom she shares with her former husband, Kevin Federline.

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Britney Spears/Instagram

Spears and Federline married in 2004 before separating in 2006. Their divorce was finalised the following year. The singer’s relationship with her sons has attracted considerable public attention over the years, though recent reports have suggested that the family has grown closer.

Her Father’s Day message comes after a difficult start to the year for the Toxic singer. Spears was arrested in California in March on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs after authorities reportedly stopped her vehicle over erratic driving.

She later voluntarily entered a treatment facility in April and remained there for less than a month. Spears subsequently pleaded guilty to reckless driving in May as part of the case stemming from her arrest.

An insider said in April that the singer was “doing really well” following her time in treatment. The source described Spears as “healthy and happy and feeling very positive and excited to start afresh.”

A second source said she planned to continue receiving counselling remotely as she focused on her health and personal life.

The Daily Mail also reported that Sean Preston and Jayden James played an important role in encouraging their mother to seek professional support. According to the report, her sons participated in an intervention before Spears voluntarily entered the facility.

Britney Spears enters rehab after DUI, sources say she chose it as the ‘best step moving forward’ (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

While Spears did not provide further details about her hopes of having another child, her Instagram caption placed renewed focus on family and the future.

The post received attention from fans, many of whom interpreted the message as a sign that the singer is looking ahead after several challenging months. Spears has not publicly disclosed whether she has any immediate plans to expand her family.