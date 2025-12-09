Trump Changes Position on Releasing Military Video, Crashes Out on ABC Reporter Rachel Scott

President Trump shifted his position Monday on whether the administration will release video of a disputed military operation in the Caribbean, saying he would leave the decision to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The change came only days after Trump had suggested he was open to making the footage public.

The issue resurfaced when ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott asked Trump if he would direct Hegseth to release video of the September 2 strike. The operation involved a suspected drug boat and a second strike that targeted two survivors of the initial attack. The Pentagon has faced growing scrutiny over how the incident was handled.

Trump, visibly frustrated with the question, pushed back on the premise that he had endorsed releasing the footage, responding, “I didn’t say that. You said that, I didn’t say that. Whatever Hegseth wants to do is OK with me.” His comments stood in contrast to what he told reporters last week, when he said of the video, “Whatever they have, we’d certainly release, no problem.” He then added, “Let me just tell you — you are an obnoxious– a terrible reporter.”

On Monday, Trump emphasized that the decision was now in Hegseth’s hands, even as the Defense Secretary faces pressure from lawmakers and the public. “Whatever he decides is OK with me,” Trump said. He also defended the strike itself, calling the targeted vessel “a boat loaded up with drugs.” Trump added, “I saw the video. They were trying to turn the boat back to where it could float. And we didn’t want to see that.”

Hegseth, speaking over the weekend, declined to commit to releasing the second-strike footage. He said the department must be careful in weighing what can be shared publicly. “So, whatever we were to decide to release, we’d have to be very responsible about it. We’re reviewing that right now,” he said.

The pressure on the Pentagon intensified Monday after Politico reported that lawmakers are considering withholding a quarter of Hegseth’s travel budget. They want access to the videos of both strikes before approving additional funding. Members of Congress have raised concerns about transparency and the legality of targeting survivors after an initial strike.

The administration now faces mounting questions about accountability, the rules of engagement, and how force is used in anti-drug operations overseas. With Trump deferring to Hegseth and Congress demanding answers, the decision on whether to release the footage is becoming a test of both military oversight and political resolve.