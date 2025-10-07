“I’m Going to Go Against Everyone on This Issue” – Marjorie Taylor Greene Breaks with the GOP Over Obamacare Subsidies

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., made waves on Monday by breaking with her party and calling for action on expiring Obamacare subsidies to prevent premium hikes, adding a prominent MAGA voice to the Democrats’ call for an extension of funding.

In a detailed post on X, Greene made it clear that she was not in Congress when the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or Obamacare, was passed in 2010. “Let’s just say as nicely as possible, I’m not a fan,” she wrote. “But I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year, my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district.”

Greene, known for her far-right views and staunch support for President Donald Trump, continued, “No, I’m not towing the party line on this, or playing loyalty games. I’m a Republican and won’t vote for illegals to have any taxpayer-funded healthcare or benefits. I’m AMERICA ONLY!!!”

Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The issue of extending expiring Obamacare funding has become a major point of contention during the ongoing government shutdown. Democrats are pushing for the extension, with the funding set to expire at the end of this year.

Republicans are divided on the issue, with more than a dozen swing-district House members and some senators calling for an extension of the subsidies. However, many conservatives want the funding to expire as scheduled, and GOP leadership has been noncommittal on whether they will support the extension.

I was not in Congress when all this Obamacare, “Affordable Care Act” bullshit started. I got here in 2021. As a matter of fact, the ACA made health insurance UNAFFORDABLE for my family after it was passed, with skyrocketing premiums higher than our house payment.



House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., have insisted that the issue won’t be addressed until Democrats first cave in on their current stance and agree to reopen the government. Greene, however, expressed frustration with GOP leadership’s handling of the issue. “I’m carving my own lane,” she wrote.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“And I’m absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year. Also, I think health insurance and all insurance is a scam, just be clear! Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!”

Her bold stance caught the attention of at least one Democrat in Congress. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, the chair of the Progressive Caucus, echoed Greene’s frustration, writing on X: “I don’t quote MTG often, but… ‘Not a single Republican in leadership… has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!’” Greene’s comments highlight a growing divide within the Republican Party as the deadline for the expiring subsidies approaches.