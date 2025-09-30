White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Provides Update on Michigan Church Shooting

The White House says the man behind Sunday’s church massacre in Michigan “hated” people of the Mormon faith. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Fox & Friends that the FBI believes the shooter targeted members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints specifically because of their religion.

“From what I understand based on my conversation with the FBI director, all they know right now is that this was an individual who hated people of the Mormon faith,” she said, reported CBS News. Leavitt added that investigators are still working to figure out how much planning was involved, whether a note was left behind, and what else led up to the attack.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, a former Marine from Burton, Michigan. According to police, Sanford drove his truck into the church in Grand Blanc Township during Sunday service, when hundreds of worshippers were gathered. He then opened fire, killing four people and injuring eight more.

White House Says Gunman “Hated” Mormon Faith After Killing Four in Michigan Church (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Authorities also say Sanford appeared to set the building on fire using an accelerant, adding to the chaos. The situation escalated further when bomb squads were called in after improvised explosive devices were discovered at the scene.

Leavitt stopped short of saying whether Sanford had any personal ties to the church or the community, but emphasized that the motive was rooted in religious hatred.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

“They are trying to understand more about this, how premeditated it was, how much planning went into it, whether he left a note, all of those questions are yet to be answered, but certainly will be answered by the FBI,” she explained.

The attack has shaken the Grand Blanc Township community, where church members had gathered for a regular Sunday service before the violence erupted. Survivors described a sudden wave of panic as Sanford stormed the building. Many scrambled to escape while others rushed to help the wounded.

Local police have not released the names of the victims as they work to notify families. Investigators are combing through Sanford’s background, including his military record, to piece together what may have driven him to carry out the deadly attack.

While officials continue to search for answers, Leavitt’s remarks highlight what many had already feared: that the gunman chose his victims simply because of their faith.

At this stage, the FBI has not confirmed whether Sanford acted alone in preparing the explosives or if there are wider concerns of additional threats. Federal and local law enforcement remain at the scene as they gather evidence and interview witnesses.

Shooter Told FBI He “Hated Mormons” Before Deadly Church Rampage (Photograph: Google Maps)

The tragedy has renewed questions about security at places of worship, with leaders of the Mormon community and other faith groups calling for both prayer and action in the aftermath of the attack.

For now, the focus remains on supporting the victims and their families while investigators work to provide clarity on how and why this violent act unfolded inside a house of worship.