Seth Meyers on Kimmel Suspension: ‘I Wake Up Every Day, I Count My Blessings’ for Free Speech

Seth Meyers isn’t holding back. On his show, he made it clear he has no plans to bend to President Trump, even after the administration pressured ABC into pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off the air.

The move came after Kimmel made remarks that Trump supporters called offensive, sparking a backlash that ended with the network yanking the show indefinitely.

Meyers took time during his monologue to stand with his fellow late-night host. “It is a privilege and an honor to call Jimmy Kimmel my friend,” he said, earning applause from the audience. He added that he feels the same pride about being able to do his own show every night, reported PEOPLE.

Related: Ben Rhodes Warns Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension Is ‘Way Beyond Cancel Culture’

Late Night Host Seth Meyers Defends Jimmy Kimmel and Free Speech (Photo by Disney/Randy Holmes/Getty)

Then he got more personal. “I wake up every day, I count my blessings that I live in a country that at least purports to value freedom of speech,” Meyers said. His comments struck a chord with viewers who have been watching the fallout from Kimmel’s suspension with growing concern.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The move to pull Kimmel off the air has triggered a wider debate about censorship and how far the Trump administration is willing to go in pressuring networks. The decision was met with swift criticism from comedians, free speech advocates, and even former political leaders.

For many, the fear is that this isn’t just about one show or one comment—it’s about setting a precedent where the government leans on broadcasters to silence voices it doesn’t like.

Also Read: Abby Phillip Clashes With GOP Strategists Over ABC’s Sudden Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

Meyers’ remarks echoed what other late-night hosts have been saying all week. Colleagues like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon have voiced their support for Kimmel, arguing that pulling the show is a dangerous step that risks eroding free speech on television. The solidarity among hosts has turned what started as one show’s suspension into a larger rallying cry across late night TV.

For Meyers, the issue is about more than friendship. By framing his defense of Kimmel around the idea of free speech, he connected it to a broader principle that resonates with both his audience and the entertainment world. His words also underscored how comedians see their role—not just as entertainers, but as commentators who need the freedom to challenge those in power.

The controversy shows no signs of cooling down. Trump himself has hinted that networks critical of him could face consequences, raising questions about whether other shows might be targeted next. As the debate rages on, voices like Meyers’ add fuel to the conversation about where comedy ends and censorship begins.