Abby Phillip Clashes With GOP Strategists Over ABC’s Sudden Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

Jimmy Kimmel is suddenly off the air, and the move has kicked off a heated national debate about free speech, politics, and the power of regulators.

The late-night host’s show Jimmy Kimmel Live has been suspended indefinitely after comments he made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was recently killed. During his monologue, Kimmel accused some in the MAGA movement of “working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk” and trying to spin the tragedy for political gain.

That bit didn’t sit well with everyone. Within a day, Nexstar Media Group, which owns a large number of ABC affiliates across the country, announced it would stop airing Kimmel’s program. Nexstar called the remarks “offensive and insensitive” and said it had a duty to avoid airing content that could inflame tensions.

Related: Trump adviser Paula White Cain insists Charlie Kirk is a MAGA Martyr Despite Tragedy

Adding to the fire, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr weighed in with sharp criticism. In an interview with a right-wing podcaster, Carr said Kimmel’s comments were “truly sick” and warned that stations could face regulatory consequences if they continued to broadcast the show. The FCC doesn’t normally step directly into programming choices, but Carr’s words carried weight. Broadcasters rely on FCC licenses, and losing them isn’t an option.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

That left ABC, owned by Disney, in a difficult spot. By Wednesday, the network reportedly announced it was suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live “indefinitely,” pointing to the backlash and regulatory pressure. The decision came so fast that it immediately raised eyebrows. CNN anchor Abby Phillip pressed her Republican panelists on the issue during a live debate, pointing out how quickly Kimmel was pulled once Carr made his threats. “Do you believe in free speech or not?” she asked pointedly.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker defended the suspension as a business decision. “You can’t expect us to sit with our hands tied behind our backs,” he said, suggesting that stations had to protect themselves financially. GOP strategist Scott Jennings echoed the same view, arguing Nexstar had every right to act.

Read More: Jasmine Crockett Exposes MAGA Conspiracy Theories Over Charlie Kirk Murder

But Phillip wasn’t buying it. She reminded them that corporations often cave to government pressure when they have too much to lose. The timing, she suggested, was too convenient to ignore.

The fallout goes far beyond one late-night show. The suspension has touched off questions about how much influence the government should have over broadcasters, especially when political speech is involved. Free speech advocates are warning that the FCC could be setting a dangerous precedent by appearing to punish a comedian for commentary that, while controversial, is part of the national conversation.

For now, the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live is unclear. ABC has not said whether Kimmel himself will face additional consequences, or whether the show will return once the controversy cools down. What is clear is that this moment has reignited old battles over media, politics, and the fine line between regulation and censorship.