Dallas Miriam Adelson owner calls on Trump to seek a third term

Dallas Mavericks owner Miriam Adelson ignited controversy this week after publicly encouraging President Donald Trump to consider running for a third term in 2028, a move that immediately raised constitutional questions and political speculation.

The moment unfolded during a Hanukkah celebration at the White House, where Adelson, a billionaire casino magnate and major GOP donor, openly discussed the idea with Trump. Adelson is the majority owner of Las Vegas Sands Corp. and one of the wealthiest political benefactors in the country.

“She said, ‘Think about it, I’ll give you another $250 million,’” Trump told the crowd, according to Forbes. Standing just feet away, Adelson confirmed the exchange without hesitation. “I will give.”

Since Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025 for a second term, the idea of extending his presidency beyond constitutional limits has increasingly surfaced among his most loyal supporters. Trump himself acknowledged the obvious barrier standing in the way: the 22nd Amendment.

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” the amendment reads. Trump served from 2017 to 2021 and is now midway through his second term, making a direct third run constitutionally prohibited.

(John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Still, Adelson suggested that legal workarounds may exist. “I met Alan Dershowitz… He said.. four more years. We can do it. Think about it,” she told Trump, triggering a loud “four more years” chant from attendees.

Despite the enthusiasm, legal experts widely agree that overturning or bypassing the Constitution would be an extraordinary challenge. A constitutional amendment would require two-thirds approval in both chambers of Congress and ratification by 38 states.

According to a Reuters analysis from October 2025, Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in Congress and control 28 state legislatures. While those numbers give Trump allies a foundation, the path to altering the Constitution remains extremely unlikely.

One theoretical loophole has drawn increased attention: succession. The Constitution bars someone from being elected president more than twice, but it does not explicitly prohibit a former two-term president from assuming the office through succession.

As BBC News has noted, one speculative scenario involves Vice President JD Vance running for president in 2028 with Trump as his running mate. If Vance were to resign or leave office, Trump could then ascend to the presidency without technically being elected to a third term.

Whether realistic or not, such ideas underscore how far some supporters are willing to stretch legal norms to maintain power.

Adelson is not the only NBA owner with a history of backing Trump. Tillman Fertitta of the Houston Rockets, Dan Gilbert of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and James Dolan of the New York Knicks have all made sizable political contributions over the years.

Players, meanwhile, have often voiced opposing views. LeBron James famously labeled Trump a “bum” after Stephen Curry declined a White House visit following the Golden State Warriors’ 2017 championship.

More recently, Dwight Howard stirred backlash after urging Trump to impose mandatory national “service” to promote discipline, again highlighting how Trump’s name remains a lightning rod wherever politics and sports intersect.

Whether from the Oval Office or an NBA owner’s suite, any conversation involving Trump continues to dominate the national spotlight.

