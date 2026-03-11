Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly moved into military housing near Washington, D.C., after facing a growing number of threats linked to criminal groups and political backlash.

According to a report published by The New York Times, Bondi left her apartment in the U.S. capital and relocated to a military base in the area in recent weeks. The move came after federal law enforcement warned her staff about increasing security concerns, including threats tied to drug cartels and public anger over high-profile cases.

One factor reportedly contributing to the threats was the U.S. government’s capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro earlier this year. The Development reportedly intensified tensions with criminal networks connected to drug trafficking operations, leading to heightened concerns for officials involved in the case.

At the same time, Bondi has also faced criticism from some Americans over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which has fueled additional public frustration. Authorities reportedly viewed the combination of criminal threats and political backlash as a growing security risk.

The New York Times report described Bondi’s relocation as part of a broader trend among senior officials seeking stronger security protection.

“Ms. Bondi is the latest administration official to move into heavily guarded quarters at military facilities in or near the nation’s capital after citing danger from criminals, adversaries overseas and protesters,” the report reads in part.

Bondi is not the only member of the administration to move into military housing due to safety concerns. Several other high-ranking officials have also relocated to guarded military properties in or around Washington.

“Other officials who have relocated include Stephen Miller, the president’s top domestic policy adviser and the architect of his hard-line immigration policy; Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Kristi Noem, the exiting homeland security secretary; and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth,” the report added.

Historically, some government officials have lived in military housing for security or logistical reasons. However, analysts say the scale of the current relocations appears unusual.

The NYT also noted that the Trump administration is the first to take “widespread advantage of taxpayer-funded military housing to accommodate political appointees who do not have a direct connection to the military.”

The exact location of Bondi’s new residence has not been publicly disclosed for security reasons. However, the move highlights the growing safety concerns faced by senior government officials amid rising threats from criminal networks and political tensions.

