Florida Trump supporter says he misses ‘Uncle Joe’ Biden amid rising Gas Prices

Two Florida voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election spoke about the impact of rising fuel costs during a segment on MS NOW on Tuesday morning, with one construction worker admitting he now misses former president Joe Biden and says he is struggling financially.

During the report, host Anna Cabrera discussed the economic effects of tensions involving Iran and the resulting rise in oil prices. Correspondent Alex Tabet interviewed two men at a gas station in Lantana, Florida, highlighting how the rising costs are affecting Americans differently.

“At this gas station just behind me, a gallon goes for about $3.79, diesel $5.19,” he reported. “Now, we’ve been chatting to two South Floridians who tell two very different stories of two very different Americas. One is Eric Silverman, he’s a real estate investor. We chatted with him after he was filling up his luxury car with premium gas. And the other is Richard Stanley, he’s a construction worker that we talked to right after he filled up his pickup truck with diesel. I want you to hear from both of these men about how they’re processing this moment.”

Silverman, who works in real estate investment, acknowledged that the higher prices are frustrating but said he believes the situation will pass. “Oil prices go up and down, the stock market goes up and down.

Interest rates go up and down,” Silverman conceded. “The short run, it sucks, but I think that it’s going to be short run.” The reaction from Stanley, a construction worker, was far more pessimistic. Speaking after refueling his diesel truck, he expressed anger at rising prices and cited recent remarks by Trump about fuel costs.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

“He [Trump] was bragging the other day on the news, $1.90 or $2.90 somewhere it’s $5.50 a gallon.” Stanley then reflected on how the situation has affected him personally. “I miss my Uncle Joe,” he said with a grimace. “I was bawling then, now I couldn’t even tell you. I couldn’t even show you $5 in my pocket.”

Tabet concluded the segment by noting that, despite their very different financial situations, the two men share one key similarity.

“Eric and Richard come from two very different walks of life. But what these two men have in common is that they both voted for President Trump in 2024. You heard from Richard there, the construction worker, that he misses his Uncle Joe.”

READ NEXT