“To Protect Sensitive Material”: White House Restricts Press Access to West Wing Area

The White House announced new restrictions on journalists’ access to a key area of the West Wing, a move officials say is meant to protect sensitive information but one that reporters argue will limit transparency.

According to a memorandum from the National Security Council, members of the press are no longer allowed to enter Room 140, commonly known as “Upper Press,” without an appointment. The space houses senior communications staff, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and is located near the Oval Office.

“In order to protect such material, and maintain coordination between National Security Council Staff and White House Communications Staff, members of the press are no longer permitted to access Room 140 without prior approval in the form of an appointment with an authorized White House Staff Member,” the memo stated.

Previously, credentialed journalists could freely enter the area to speak with officials on short notice. Reporters will still be able to access another section of the building where lower-level communications staff work, according to the memo.

The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) quickly objected to the new rules. “The White House Correspondents’ Association unequivocally opposes any effort to limit journalists from areas within the communications operations of the White House that have long been open for newsgathering, including the press secretary’s office,” said CBS News correspondent and WHCA president Weijia Jiang in a statement.

The group warned that restricting access would make it harder to question officials and hold the administration accountable. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung defended the change, citing security concerns and what he described as inappropriate behavior by some reporters.

Here is the exchange, in context: pic.twitter.com/T4DqJULWP1 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 29, 2025

“Some reporters have been caught secretly recording video and audio of our offices, along with pictures of sensitive info, without permission,” Cheung wrote on X. “Some reporters have wandered into restricted areas.… Some reporters have been caught eavesdropping on private, closed-door meetings.”

A similar restriction was introduced under the Clinton administration in 1993, but was later reversed after backlash from the press. The decision comes amid broader tensions between the government and the media. The Pentagon recently implemented a new policy requiring journalists to agree to strict press rules or risk losing credentials.

At least 30 outlets, including Fox News, declined to sign on, calling the move a threat to press freedom. Earlier this year, the Trump administration also limited permanent press pool access for several major news organizations.