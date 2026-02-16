Nancy Mace Rejects DOJ Claim That “All” Epstein Files Were Released, Says More Is Being Withheld

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is pushing back hard against Attorney General Pam Bondi’s latest claim that the Department of Justice has released all files connected to Jeffrey Epstein, calling the statement misleading and legally indefensible.

Mace’s criticism came in a heated social media thread posted late Saturday into early Sunday, shortly after Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche released a letter describing what they called a complete disclosure of DOJ-held Epstein materials.

In the letter, Bondi and Blanche stated the department had “released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department’ that ‘relate to’ [Epstein].” Mace rejected that assertion outright.

Despite the memo released by DOJ last night, not all the Epstein files have been released. And the excuses provided for not releasing all the files will not hold up in a court of law.



“Despite the memo released by DOJ last night, not all the Epstein files have been released,” Mace wrote. “And the excuses provided for not releasing all the files will not hold up in a court of law. This isn’t going away until people go to jail.”

The South Carolina Republican has been openly critical of Bondi and DOJ leadership in recent days, and her frustration appeared to grow even sharper after the letter’s release. She specifically challenged the department’s reliance on legal protections to justify withholding certain records.

“Citing ‘Work Product Privilege’ will NOT save the DOJ from releasing all the Epstein files,” Mace wrote. “I’m not an attorney and even I know this won’t hold up in a court of law.” Mace also pointed to what she described as internal communications that raise questions about how much material is still being kept from the public.

According to her, an internal FBI email dated March 17, 2025, shows agents seeking “clear and specific guidance” on how to redact photographs from the Epstein files that allegedly depict “former U.S. Presidents, Secretary of State, and other celebrities.”

I want to be abundantly clear about the DOJ memo released tonight: Citing "Work Product Privilege" will NOT save the DOJ from releasing all the Epstein files. I'm not an attorney and even I know this won't hold up in a court of law.



She argued that the email contradicts the DOJ’s position that no redactions were made to protect powerful figures. She added, “explain this: an internal FBI email from March 17, 2025, shows agents requesting ‘clear and specific guidance’ on redacting photographs depicting ‘former U.S. Presidents, Secretary of State, and other celebrities’ from the Epstein files.

So which is it? You didn’t redact to protect the powerful, or you needed specific guidance on how to do exactly that? Your government is withholding information and files, whether it’s SDNY, FBI, CBP, CIA, DOJ or elsewhere.”

Bondi and Blanche’s letter included a lengthy list of “politically exposed persons” referenced in the documents, naming high-profile figures such as President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Tucker Carlson, Bruce Springsteen, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Robert De Niro and Barbra Streisand.

But Mace argued even that list appears incomplete. “They’re missing names on the list disclosed this evening,” Mace wrote. Mace also made it clear she believes the DOJ’s handling of the situation has been deeply flawed and deserves consequences. “So poorly managed, heads should roll,” Mace said. “And what they did to the victims. SHAME ON THE DOJ.”

