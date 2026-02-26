‘No more protection for predators’ Nancy Mace demands public release of harassment records following Tony Gonzales allegations

Rep. Nancy Mace says she is taking steps to shine more light on how Congress handles sexual harassment complaints. The South Carolina congresswoman announced that she has introduced a new resolution designed to increase transparency around investigations involving members of Congress.

The proposal would direct the House Committee on Ethics to preserve and publicly release records and reports from all investigations into lawmakers accused of sexual harassment.

“If you sexually harass someone in Congress you do not get to hide behind closed doors. Tony Gonzales showed us what is happening in Congress. But he is not the only one,” said Congresswoman Mace. “The American people deserve answers. Staff deserve answers. Women deserve answers. No more protection for predators in Congress. We are going to shine a light on every single one of them.”

Her move follows reports that surfaced involving Tony Gonzales and his former regional district director, Regina Santos-Aviles, who died by suicide in September. News outlets obtained a series of text messages between the two, which have fueled speculation about a possible relationship.

Nancy Mace calls out Congress culture as Tony Gonzales scandal sparks transparency push. (Photo by Getty Images)

The situation has raised questions about whether House ethics rules were violated, particularly those that prohibit members from engaging in sexual relationships with staffers they supervise. Mace has joined other voices calling for Gonzales to resign following the release of the messages. She has pointed to the situation as evidence of a broader issue within Congress that demands greater accountability.

According to her office, the resolution would instruct the Ethics Committee to preserve all documents and investigative materials related to violations or alleged violations of sexual harassment rules under clause 9 and clause 18 of Rule XXIII of the Rules of the House of Representatives.

Clause 9 prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, or national origin. Clause 18(a) bars Members, Delegates, or Resident Commissioners from engaging in sexual relationships with employees they supervise or who work for their committees.

If adopted, the resolution would require the committee to publicly release all reports, draft findings, conclusions, recommendations, and related materials within 60 days.

The proposal reflects growing calls for transparency in how Congress handles internal misconduct allegations, particularly those involving power imbalances between elected officials and staff.

